Kena: Bridge of Spirits patch notes reveals you can take photos while playing with the Rot

Kena: Bridge of Spirits patch notes are here and developer Ember Lab has rolled out a new update that fixes a few minor bugs and adds a highly requested feature to the game.

Following the 1.05 update, players are now able to activate photo mode whilst interacting with their gathering of Rots. A feature that wasn't available in the game prior to the update and caused a lot of the adorable spirits' actions to go un-snapped.

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Kena is able to interact with her faithful companions and trigger exchanges with them with the use of on-screen buttons. Whilst sitting crossed-legged with the Rot at her feet, Kena can ask them to give her a peck on the cheek, perform a little dance, and even do a cute sneeze on command.

Patch 1.05 is Now Available- Enabled photo mode when sitting with the Rot. - Increased maximum camera sensitivity.- Fixed bug that locked player into the Spirit Mask mode.- Fixed several progression blockers.Full patch notes are here: https://t.co/56LEeUijOpThank you! pic.twitter.com/CUyog5MwzpSeptember 23, 2021 See more

Speaking of Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ photo mode, it actually does more than just capture precious Rot moments. The photo mode has both a 'Freeze' and 'Cheese' button, with the first allowing players to take action shots, and the latter encouraging all characters within the frame to pose in a variety of endearing ways.

The rest of the update is made up of mostly minor bug fixes and a few small adjustments. You can read all of the changes that were made below, as well as on Ember Lab’s website.

Kena: Bridge of Spirts patch notes

Enabled photo mode when sitting with the Rot.

Increased maximum camera sensitivity.

Fixed bug that locked player into the Spirit Mask mode.

Fixed progression blocker after combat in Taro’s Tree region.

Fixed progression blocker after receiving the Bow Ability.

Fixed progression blocker after Adira Hammer Relic and the objective marker not disappearing after completion.

Fixed progression blocker on Warrior Path.

The "Resume Game" feature for PS5 Activities has been temporarily disabled to prevent overwriting autosaves. This feature will be re-implemented in a future patch.

Fixed minor visual, collision, and audio bugs.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available to play now on PS4, PS5 , and PC. The 1.05 update is also available on all systems now too.