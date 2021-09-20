Kena: Bridge of Spirits photo mode includes a "cheese" button

Kena: Bridge of Spirits photo mode has been officially revealed today and it's as cute as you would expect.

Just days before the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, developer Ember Lab has finally shared details about the game’s photo mode. According to the PlayStation Blog post , Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ photo mode will be available throughout your journey and will allow you to take as many photos of The Rot as your heart desires.

Once activated, photo mode will freeze everything on screen, allowing you to get the best possible shots of Kena or any other characters you meet along the way. However, there is an option to "resume action" which will bring everyone back to life in the frame. As you move the camera, whoever is contained within the frame will also focus their attention on you allowing you to pose them for a perfect picture.

If that wasn’t enough, Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ photo mode has one thing that many other photo modes are missing - a cheese button. According to the post, once you’ve set your photo up and are happy with how it’ll look, you can hit the cheese button which will cause all the characters in the frame to yell "CHEESE!" and strike a pose. Each character has its own way of posing and multiple styles to cycle through and we can’t wait to see what each character does.

Thomas Varga - who is part of the production team at Ember Lab, also gave a small insight into what went into creating the photo mode adding that: "Developing photo mode and the Cheese function were exciting animation opportunities for us! Not only does this function introduce another entertaining element for players, it also allowed us to showcase character personalities as we developed each unique pose."

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set to release on PS5 , PS4, and PC on September 21, 2021.