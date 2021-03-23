Justice League's Darkseid actor has a hidden cameo elsewhere in the Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is already filled with a Mother Box’s worth of secrets, Easter eggs, and cameos – so what’s one more? Darkseid actor Ray Porter has been spotted in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance during a scene in the first half of the movie.

During Diana’s retelling of the history of the Mother Boxes, Mankind takes one of the Apokoliptian devices for safekeeping. One sequence sees several burly men take a hammer to the Mother Box. Among them is Porter, which you can see below. The timestamp, should you want to check it out for yourself, is 1:03:45.

He’s not the only familiar face to squeeze themselves into the four-hour runtime. The boss himself, Zack Snyder, appears just in frame during a Lois Lane scene, while Martian Manhunter also shows up, once disguised as Martha Kent and the other to warn Ben Affleck’s Batman of an impending war during the Justice League ending.

It’s no surprise that Ray Porter’s cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League has flown under the radar somewhat. The past week has seen fans bombarded with setups for Justice League 2, a hunt for all the Justice League Easter eggs on offer, and even some confusion over the director’s choice to use a 4:3 aspect ratio.

But this might be where it ends for Snyder’s legion of fans. WarnerMedia Studios. CEO Ann Sarnoff hinted in a new interview that the studio will, instead, be focusing on the several productions it already has in the works.

