New Justice League Snyder Cut image reveals Steppenwolf’s original design

Zack Snyder is gearing up for DC’s FanDome event with a new Justice League Snyder Cut image. In a tease from the ongoing production process, the director revealed a look at his design for the villain of the piece, Steppenwolf.

“Just working today, pulled this out of editorial,” Snyder said on social media site Vero. “Sorry he’s low resolution, but I’ve seen him in all his hi-rez glory and he’s a thing to behold.”

(Image credit: Zack Snyder on Vero/DC/Warner Bros./HBO Max)

For those who need a reminder, Steppenwolf is a New God in charge of Apokolips’ army of Parademons. His role in Justice League – at least Joss Whedon’s version – was as a herald for the imminent arrival of Darkseid.

So, how different is Snyder’s Steppenwolf compared to the one we saw in theaters in 2017? While the self-admitted “low resolution” image doesn’t help those wanting to contrast the pair, the horned helmet appears to have gotten a serious upgrade.

On top of that, Steppenwolf’s armour now has spiked shoulders. Probably best not to hug this version of Steppenwolf, mind. Squint a little and you’ll even see ol’ Steppy wield his trademark Electro-Axe.

Expect to see a full, fleshed-out (hopefully HD!) version of Steppenwolf in a potential Justice League Snyder Cut teaser at the FanDome event on August 22. Over 300 hundred names have already been confirmed, with Snyder among them.

Snyder has also been far more open about his cut in recent weeks, revealing a black suit Superman as well as some decidedly forthright opinions on Joss Whedon’s Justice League. Now, all eyes are on FanDome. Get ready to say hello to Steppenwolf. But not as you know him.

