DC FanDome special guests and hosts announced: The Rock, Zack Snyder, and more set to appear

DC has announced the legion of special guests, hosts, and other appearances from famous faces set to take place at its inaugural FanDome event later this month.

August 22 sees FanDome – a 24-hour online-only event dedicated to all things DC – unveil a slate of upcoming video games, comics, movies, and more. As part of the celebration, several big names are showing up.

Everyone from The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, to Black Adam (The Rock) will be appearing. Zack Snyder has been confirmed too, so expect something Justice League Snyder Cut-related. Among the other highlights are Shazam’s Zachary Levi, Gal Gadot, Robin Wright, Ezra Miller, Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof, and so, so much more besides that. The Batman director Matt Reeves even confirmed his attendance on Twitter, alongside the full list of names.

Incredibly excited to see everyone at #DCFanDome on August 22nd -- can't wait to share more about #TheBatman with you... pic.twitter.com/WxWat6gyrvAugust 7, 2020

Perhaps more interesting from the full list of names is Val Kilmer. The former Batman actor isn’t currently tied to any DC projects and, with Michael Keaton being mooted for a return as the Caped Crusader in 2022’s The Flash, it certainly is interesting timing indeed.

While the confirmed list of panels hasn’t been officially unveiled yet, FanDome’s original announcement namechecked The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, and The Suicide Squad as appearing. On the latter, James Gunn has said we’ll see a “glimpse” at the virtual fan experience. There’s even going to be a first look at Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game at the event.

The DC FanDome will begin on August 22 at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern/6pm BST and will be free for all fans, accessible from DCFanDome.com