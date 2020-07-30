New on Amazon Prime (August 2020): All the movies and shows coming to the streaming service

Roll up, roll up: we’ve got everything new on Amazon Prime in August waiting for you down below. It’s a surprisingly sizeable selection this month, too, with everything from 3:10 to Yuma, to Tobey Maguire’s unfortunate emo phase in Spider-Man 3 all making their presence keenly felt.
It’s Inception, though, that’ll grab most of the attention. With Tenet (maybe?) releasing in August and Christopher Nolan marking his big 5-0, there’s arguably never been a better time to relive what many consider his mind-bending masterpiece.
Elsewhere, there’s the first taste of The Boys’ new aftershow, Inside The Boys, hosted by Aisha Tyler. August’s edition will involve a recap of the first season, just in case any of you had somehow forgotten the ass bombs and bloody sprints from last July. Perfect prep for The Boys season 2.
Also new on Amazon this August is the usual lineup of new movies, shows, and reality series. They’re all listed by release date here so you could, feasibly, plan out your next month in binging well in advance.
For those in the UK, we’ve even got the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime in August right at the bottom. Keep on scrollin'.
If you want to know what else is coming your way on various streaming services, check out these round-ups.
New on Amazon Prime: August 1
- 3:10 to Yuma
- Beverly Hilbillies season 1
- Beyond Scared Straight season 1
- Bitchin' Rides season 1
- Blood season 1
- Californication season 1
- Chesapeake Shores season 1
- Dusty's Trail season 1
- Fifth Ward season 1
- Four Weddings And A Funeral
- Ice Road Truckers season 1
- Inception
- Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar season 1
- Les Miserables season 1
- Margin Call
- Moveable Feast season 1
- My Bloody Valentine
- Rain Man
- Riviera season 1
- Rustlers' Rhapsody
- Safe
- Something's Gotta Give
- Spare Parts
- Spider-Man 3
- Steel Magnolias
- The Berenstein Bears season 1
- The Holiday
- The Teacher season 1
- Top Gun
New on Amazon Prime: August 3
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
New on Amazon Prime: August 5
- Arkansas
New on Amazon Prime: August 6
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
New on Amazon Prime: August 7
- Jessy and Nessy season 1B
New on Amazon Prime: August 10
- Capone
- Hard Night Falling
- Lucky Day
New on Amazon Prime: August 14
- Bernie the Dolphin 2
- Master
- World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji season 1
New on Amazon Prime: August 18
- The Cup
New on Amazon Prime: August 21
- Chemical Hearts
- Clifford season 2B
New on Amazon Prime: August 22
- The Legion
New on Amazon Prime: August 28
- Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys
New on Amazon Prime: August 31
- Primal
- The Courier
New on Amazon Prime UK
- Beautiful Creatures – August 2
- The Switch – August 3
- Land of the Lost – August 6
- Official Secrets – August 7
- The Wedding Singer – August 9
- The Meg – August 14
- You’ve Got Mail – August 14
- The Last Samurai – August 15
- No Strings Attached – August 16
- Gone in Sixty Seconds – August 20
- Chemical Hearts – August 21
- Gravity – August 21
- Stargirl – August 21
- War Horse – August 23
- 13 Going On 30 – August 23
- Under World Franchise – August 24
- Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets – August 24
- What A Girl Wants – August 27
- Magic Mike XXL – August 28
- Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys – August 28
- How To Be Single – August 31
- The Notebook – August 31