Justice League producer downplays extent of additional photography

Deborah Snyder, a producer on Zack Snyder's Justice League, has said that there's only one extra scene in the upcoming movie.

"People kept thinking, 'Oh, they went and shot so much more stuff,'" Snyder told the LightCast Podcast. "And I go, 'We literally shot one scene, like one additional [scene]. Like, I shot three days here. That's it. That's what we, like that's what we captured.'"

The additional photography brought back Jared Leto's Joker, Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke, and Amber Heard's Mera – it looks like the new scene was included in the latest trailer, which features Joker saying the immortal line "we live in a society", and takes place in the Knightmare timeline. This is an alternate version of the future, where Darkseid has succeeded in conquering Earth.

Snyder later talked about Ezra Miller's involvement in the scene: "Ezra was shooting [Fantastic Beasts 3]. He's in this scene, but we shot him remotely. Zack [Snyder] Zoomed in because [Miller] was in Leavesdon on Fantastic Beasts. Luckily, their crew was amazing, and they were like, 'We’ll help you!' So, we got a green screen and Zack, they had the camera feed and then they had a Zoom. And he got to direct Ezra via Zoom and we put him in."

Director Zack Snyder has talked about this before, explaining: "The Fantastic Beasts crew, I sent them these drawings I was like okay this is what [Miller] has to do, this is where he is…I'm here, and he was on his little set, there was three monitors for me so I could see the set, and I could see Ezra, and I could see the camera…I guess my head was on like, they had like a stand with like a iPad for me."

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives this March 18, 2021. It will be a four-hour-long movie, and despite there only being a little bit of additional photography, consisting of around four minutes in length according to the director, Zack Snyder has teased that there will be around two and a half hours of never-before-seen footage in the movie.

