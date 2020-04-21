First Jurassic World 3 image posted by director Colin Trevorrow teases snowy setting

Jurassic World 3 – officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion – is one of the many, many movies currently on hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, before various countries were put on lockdown, shooting had begun on the sequel, and director Colin Trevorrow has since shared an image from the set.

The filmmaker took part in a Twitter challenge, asking people to "flood social media" with pictures of themselves at work. Trevorrow just happened to have one on hand of himself, in a snowy setting, looking at a monitor.

To all professionals in the film, television, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9TApril 19, 2020

While seeing Trevorrow at work may be interesting, the real reason the picture has garnered so much attention is because of what's on the monitor: Isabelle Sermon, who played Maisie Lockwood in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, looking into the distance.

The character was one of the biggest talking points from Fallen Kingdom as she is – spoiler alert – a genetically modified clone of Benjamin Lockwood's late granddaughter. Importantly, she was cloned using dinosaur DNA, making her a quasi-dino-human hybrid. Seeing as the Jurassic Park franchise has long played with the idea of dino-humans – see concept art from Jurassic Park 4 – perhaps, then, they will be a big part of Jurassic World 3.

Earlier this year, Chris Pratt teased the upcoming sequel by comparing it to another of his huge event-movies. "It feels kind of like Avengers: Endgame," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don't care. It's going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together with Marvel."