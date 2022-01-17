Jonah Hill ends feud with Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda may have won the hearts of millions after appearing in the opening episode of The Mandalorian, but one actor seemed immune to the creature's charm. Speaking to W magazine, Jonah Hill revealed he "didn’t give a fuck" about Baby Yoda, real name Grogu.

"I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus," he told the publication. "Leo[nardo DiCaprio] made me watch The Mandalorian when we were making Don’t Look Up, and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a fuck because I didn’t know anything that it was about."

The interview, which went online – checks calendar – less than a week ago (as of writing) caused a minor stir online. But don't worry too much, as the fast feud has been swept quickly under the carpet.

"I’m getting ahead of [the story]," Hill wrote on Instagram. "I wanna say this once on the record officially: Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week. We may not be text every day type of friends and yes Covid put a strain on our friendship, but we are all good. And that’s all I will say on this matter! Now please respect our privacy at this time."

Case settled then. While Hill may not have been completely won over by The Mandalorian, he has patched things up with Grogu. Maybe, one day, we can see them side-by-side on the big screen. We can dream.

Meanwhile, in a galaxy far, far away, there's been outrage. Star Wars fans have been arguing over whether zips should be allowed in Star Wars media after a gang of Space Mods were seen wearing clothes with zips in the Book of Boba Fett. Maybe Baby Yoda can settle the debate on Instagram?