John Carter and Frankenweenie release dates

John Carter Of Mars and Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie have been both given official release dates by Disney.



The former, starring Friday Night Light player Taylor Kitsch and directed by Andrew Wall-E Stanton, will be hitting screens on 8 June 2012.



Based on the character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs, the sci-flick follows Carter, an American civil war vet who wakes up on Mars and finds a race of people living there called the Barsoomians.



Shooting on the actioner wrapped last month. Crewmembers report that Frank Frazetta's "dated" original artwork has been given a modern spin. (Don't screw us over, Stanton.)



Meanwhile, Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie is set to head into cinemas on 9 March 2012.



A stop-motion, black-and-white 3D effort, Burton is expected to direct, and will stretch his original short of the same name into a feature length production. Check out the original below...

