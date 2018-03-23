John Boyega thinks Star Wars 9 will be “all-out war” (and he’s already prepping for it)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was intense; Star Wars Episode 9 is going to be on another level. Don’t take my word for it, John Boyega thinks so too. In fact, he’s already got training on the mind in preparation for the craziness that is bound to spew forth from the final movie in the latest trilogy (not to be confused with the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, or Rian Johnson’s new trilogy... Got it?).

Speaking at Awesome Con during a conference call (H/T Star Wars News Net), Boyega was thinking of a fin of another sort: Star Wars 9 and the end of his journey. When asked about what’s next for him (and Finn) when it comes to concluding the trilogy, the British actor had this to say…

“Next for me filming wise is Star Wars 9 in July, and they’ve officially given us a note to start training soon,” Boyega reveals. “I’m going to take a holiday before that, because I think Star Wars 9, you know, regardless of where the story goes, and I haven’t read it by the way, is going to be all-out war so I know that I’m going to have to do all I can and train for that.”

While Boyega may not have seen any scripts, I’m guessing he has a more-than-good idea of what direction the story is heading in – and his words almost give away a little too much.

If physical training is starting sooner rather than later, it’s a good indication that we’re going to get a combat-laden ninth Episode, filled with more fights than you can shake a lightsaber at – and Finn might just be the heart of it all.

