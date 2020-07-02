"It's a very unique take on Macbeth" – Harry Melling teases Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth

Joel Coen's going solo. The director will next helm The Tragedy of Macbeth, a new take on Shakespeare's classic work, without Ethan Coen by his side.

And yet, despite the movie missing one Coen brother, it looks set to be a typically Coen-esque take on a tried and tested genre.

While promoting The Old Guard – a Netflix movie about immortal beings who protect the Earth though have become somewhat disheartened by the state of the world – GamesRadar+ asked Harry Melling, who will play Malcolm in Macbeth, about the upcoming project, which has halted filming due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's very exciting to be working with Joel again," Melling, who appeared in the Coen brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, said. "I actually wrapped my bit two days before the whole lockdown thing shut down the studios, but they still had a bit to go.

"I don't want to give away too much, but what I will say is that it's a very unique take on Macbeth, as you would expect from Joel. I'm really excited. I had a Zoom with the whole cast the other day and it looks like we're getting it going again once we've organised all these new Covid rules. So I'm excited for that to be continued."

The Tragedy of Macbeth's cast includes many familiar faces, including Denzel Washington as Macbeth, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, and Corey Hawkins as Macduff. Chernobyl and The Witch's Ralph Ineson has also been cast in an unknown role. Like Melling, then, we're also very very excited for this "unique" take on the classic story.

Meanwhile, The Old Guard reaches Netflix on July 10.