Jodie Turner-Smith exits The Witcher prequel series

Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer star in The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix. She was set to play Éile, the female lead role, which will now be recast.

"Due to a change in the production schedule for The Witcher: Blood Origin limited series, unfortunately Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer be able to continue on in the role of Éile," a Netflix spokesperson told Deadline .

Éile is an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. However, she is forced to return to the way of the blade in a quest for vengeance and redemption.

Set 1,200 years before the events of the original The Witcher series, the six-part prequel will tell the story of the first prototype Witcher and the events that led to the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merging to become one. Vikings actor Laurence O’Fuarain was recently cast as Fjall, the series' male lead, a warrior who's haunted by the death of a loved one.

Turner-Smith was last seen in the romantic crime drama Queen & Slim opposite Daniel Kaluuya and she'll next appear in Without Remorse, the Michael B. Jordan-led action thriller . She also stars in A24's upcoming sci-fi flick After Yang alongside Colin Farrell and The Umbrella Academy's Justin H. Min.