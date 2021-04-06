Without Remorse trailer debuts ahead of April premiere on Amazon Prime

The final trailer for Amazon’s Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, debuted ahead of its premiere this month. The new action-thriller is based on Tom Clancy’s book of the same name and is set to kick off the franchise.

You can check out the trailer below:

Without Remorse follows John Clark (Jordan), one of the most popular recurring characters from the world of Tom Clancy’s espionage novels. The story has a John Wick vibe to it but with the military involved. Clark loses his family in a brutal attack by a squad of Russian soldiers seeking retaliation for a top-secret operation he orchestrated and carried out successfully. Now he’s out for revenge, and he’s seeking out the assassins, without remorse, of course. Get it? You got it.

On the surface, this movie feels like a pretty standard military action and revenge thriller situation. The trailer does not mess around, introducing us to Jordan with the kind of brutal prison fight. Jordan dispatches the unwitting correctional officers with ease, once again showing off his physical prowess in a scene that teases the R-rated action to come. Hence the John Wick vibes. Without Remorse is directed by Sicario 2 helmer Stefano Sollima, a movie that also involves government conspiracy and hard-hitting action.

Along with Michael B. Jordan, Without Remorse stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell, and Guy Pearce.

It was originally intended to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures. Still, due to the ongoing global pandemic, the movie will now be released by Amazon Studios. They acquired the rights to the property, with the movie scheduled for release on Prime Video later this month on April 30.

While you wait you can still head over to the streaming platform to check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime.