Jared Leto is almost unrecognizable in the official poster for House of Gucci

The official House of Gucci posters give us a new glimpse of the movie's cast in character – the new images show Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino in costume, with Leto, in particular, almost unrecognizable.

Sporting a bald cap to accentuate a receding hairline, Leto also looks much older and fuller-faced. The others have been subject to less drastic transformations, with Driver just sporting a pair of tortoiseshell Aviator glasses. And, of course, everyone is kitted out in their most dapper finery.

pic.twitter.com/yx1gB2acWHJuly 29, 2021 See more

Driver is playing Italian fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci, while Gaga plays his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. The movie, based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, will focus on Gucci’s murder – Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995.

stasera. pic.twitter.com/X3uqh2Iy1yJuly 29, 2021 See more

Alongside the unhappy couple, Jeremy Irons will play Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father, while Jared Leto and Al Pacino are playing Paolo Gucci, creator of the famous double G logo, and Aldo Gucci, a key player in growing the Gucci fashion label internationally, respectively.

The movie has a pretty stacked cast, but it hasn't gone down well with everyone – the Gucci family has criticized Leto and Pacino's appearances in particular. In a statement to the Associated Press , Maurizio’s second cousin Patrizia Gucci described Leto as looking "horrible, horrible. I still feel offended."

pic.twitter.com/hwFwHYrvq4July 29, 2021 See more

Describing Pacino, she said: "My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all."

Driver's next movie was also directed by Scott – he'll star in medieval drama The Last Duel alongside Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck, which is out in theaters in October. This is Gaga's first role since her Academy Award-nominated turn in 2018's A Star is Born .