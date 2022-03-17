Jared Leto doesn't think theaters would exist without Marvel

Jared Leto has given credit to the superhero blockbuster for keeping the doors of movie theaters open.

"If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theaters would exist," Leto said in an interview with Variety . "It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking."

The actor joins Sony's Marvel universe (which is, of course, separate from the MCU, but still Marvel nonetheless) as Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease who tries to cure himself but instead becomes a sort-of vampire – he has all the superhuman abilities (and the thirst for blood), but none of the weaknesses.

Michael Keaton will also appear in the movie – he played antagonist the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming , and he's thought to be reprising that role in Morbius. A crossover between the two movies seems likely; Spidey, another Marvel/Sony character, appears to exist in this universe, with graffiti spotted in the trailer that refers to the web-slinger as a "murderer".

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie's script was penned by Lost in Space showrunners Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson also star.

This isn't Leto's first time at the superhero rodeo – he played the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad . He also recently appeared in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci opposite Adam Driver and Lady Gaga and the crime thriller The Little Things .