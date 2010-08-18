January Jones joins X-Men First Class

January Jones is set to play the telepathic mutant Emma Frost in X-Men First Class .

The Emmy nominated Mad Men star replaces British actress Alice Eve in the role, joining the ever-growing cast of director Matthew Vaughn's mutant movie.

Yesterday Oliver Platt was confirmed as The Man In Black, and now Zoe Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Bill Milner (Son of Rambow) have also joined the cast, with Kravitz portraying Angel and Milner playing a young Magneto.

They join Rose Byne (Moira McTaggert), James McAvoy (Prof. Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Caleb Landry Jones (Banshee), Lucas Till (Havok), Edi Gathegi (Darwin), Kevin Bacon (rumoured to be Sebastian Shaw), Jason Flemyng (Azazel) and Oliver Platt (The Man in Black).

X-Men First Class is scheduled for a 3rd June 2011 release.

