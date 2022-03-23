James Gunn has 'tons' of unused footage of *that* incredible Peacemaker cameo

Warning: Spoilers for the first season of Peacemaker ahead! Turn back if you have not seen The Suicide Squad spin-off all the way through.

James Gunn managed to pull off the seemingly impossible in Peacemaker – the director managed to get (most of) the Justice League together on screen for a cameo. Speaking with Total Film about the moment, the filmmaker reveals that there's a whole lot more of where that came from, especially when it comes to the humorous exchange between Ezra Miller's Flash and Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

"I have tons of stuff I didn't use," Gunn says. "Ezra went on – and I'm not kidding – for 16 minutes about Aquaman having sex with fish. It was really funny."

Towards the finale moments of episode 8, John Cena's Peacemaker saves the day – only for Superman, the Flash, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman to show up late. However, Miller and Momoa were the only ones on set to reprise their roles, as the others were silhouettes. The surprise cameo was well-received, with many calling it a perfect ending to the season.

"It was done through pure force of will on my part, of really pushing it to happen," Gunn explains. "I think everybody read it in the script, agreed to it, and then it became [a thing], and they realized what a big fucking deal it was."

Justice League members Batman and Cyborg are noticeably absent from the cameo, but Gunn promises we can expect more cameos in season 2.

"I think we're going to see more connections in some other stuff as we move forward with Peacemaker and other shows at HBO Max. So those [cameos] will keep coming," Gunn says. "I don't know if the Justice League is going to show up in every season of Peacemaker; that might be a one-time thing. We'll see!"

Gunn spoke to Total Film as Peacemaker has finally arrived on UK screens and is available on the streaming service NOW. Peacemaker has been greenlit for a second season – while we wait, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.