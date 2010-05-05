Is This Cloverfield 2?

Projectionists across the pond have reportedly been issued with Iron Man 2 reels containing a teaser trailer for J.J. Abrams' new project, Super 8 .



Abrams has developed something of a reputation for keeping his projects on the QT and very hush-hush in a manner worthy of L.A. Confidential , and as such we know next to nothing about the film itself.



Early reports suggest that the plot involves a group of teenagers in the 70s or 80s shooting home movies with a super 8 camera, who discover upon developing the footage that there's an uncredited alien creature in one shot.





Sound familiar? The smart money is indeed on this being a Cloverfield prequel (or sequel, if you want to ignore the 70s element), but naturally there's been no official confirmation.



Still, with the long-awaited plot synopsis for Inception now available, it's good to know we can still get our frustratingly opaque film marketing fix somewhere.



