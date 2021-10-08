Irish musician claims she's recorded music for a "big" PlayStation remake announcement

A "big" PlayStation remake is set to be announced in December, according to an Irish musician.

Speaking on radio program The Lunchbox (via Gematsu), singer-songwriter AVA said that they had "recently [written] a song for a PlayStation game." They went on to explain that in the spring of 2020, they were approached by composer Micheal McGlynn, whose vocal group Anúna contributed to the music on Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and who said: "'We're writing music for a remake of a PlayStation game'."

AVA says that McGlynn explained that Sony was looking for an Irish language piece, and that they contributed to the lyrics. AVA also said that for a while, they didn't know what they were writing for as a result of Sony's desire to keep the project "undisclosed." They did confirm, however, that they've now learned what the game is, and that "it is a big game", which is "going to be announced at Christmas."

AVA suggests that they're no gaming expert, so it's hard to get a sense of what they might have worked on, but there are a few clues. McGlynn's previous work with the Xenoblade team might have resulted in work with a Japanese developer - multiple Silent Hill games are said to be in development from a "prominent" studio, and a Gaelic song might fit a remake of that setting pretty well. Rumours have also pointed to a revival of Infamous and a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake , although the latter is said to be some way off, so a reveal in December seems unlikely.

It's not clear exactly when the reveal is expected. That "Christmas" window does narrow things down, especially with The Game Awards 2021 set to take place on December 9, but it's also possible that a State of Play showcase is planned for the festive season. Either way, hopefully we'll find out more in the coming weeks.

Here are the upcoming PS5 games we already know about.