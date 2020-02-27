Indiana Jones 5: James Mangold reportedly set to replace Steven Spielberg as director

Steven Spielberg looks set to hand over the reins to his beloved Indiana Jones franchise to another director. Variety reports that the Oscar-nominated James Mangold – best known for Logan and Ford v Ferrari – has entered negotiations to helm the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

The publication notes that Spielberg will remain “hands on” in a producer role, though this will be the first time in the series’ history that the iconic filmmaker will not serve as director on an Indiana movie.

There’s still no confirmation as to whether Indiana Jones 5 will be the rugged archaeologist's last big screen adventure. However, Mangold has already proven he can handle a beloved character's swan song, having directed 2017’s Logan, the final outing for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. He’s equally shown to be a deft hand at handling stunning action sequences, with Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans ‘66 in the UK) having been an impressive feat of filmmaking.

(Image credit: Amblin)

Indiana Jones 5, which was first announced back in 2016, has changed release date three times – so don’t be too surprised if it is pushed back once more following this new development. However, development seems to have begun, as Indy himself, Harrison Ford, recently told HeyUGuys that he was starting the project “in a couple of months,” adding that they were “determined to get it right”. Jonathan Kasdan has been working on the screenplay, following David Koepps’ departure. Considering how Kasdan’s father, Lawrence, penned Raiders of the Lost Ark, we’re sure he’s not feeling any pressure…

Should Mangold take the wheel on Indiana Jones 5, hopefully that will mean the cameras start rolling sooner rather than later. We, for one, can’t wait to see the quick-witted, whip-wielding archaeologist back for another expedition. After all, he is the greatest movie character of all time – don’t believe us? We’ll prove it.

Meanwhile, Speilberg’s keeping himself busy working on his upcoming remake of West Side Story, a passion project for the director. That movie reaches cinemas later this year, and you can check out more of the best upcoming movies on GamesRadar+.