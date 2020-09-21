Image Comics December 2020 solicitations and covers revealed

Image Comics' December 2020 solicitations come bearing gifts of three new series, and the series finale of four - including the critically-acclaimed Gideon Falls.

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips return with more crime noir this December, this time in '80s Los Angeles. Reckless is first in a planned series of original graphic novels for the duo, which follows a man named Ethan Reckless who acts as a sort of problem-solver for people.

The Matrix concept artist Steve Skroce returns with his third creator-owned series, - a post-apocalyptic limited series called Post Americana.

And the creators of the recent Image series Limbo return with an ongoing series titled Home Sick Pilots. Writer Dan Watters and artist Caspar Wijngaard have a grunge-era haunted house story Image describes as "Power Rangers meets The Shining."

From beginnings to endings, Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino's award-winning series Gideon Falls comes to a close in December in an 80-page finale pitting the heroes against the Laughing Man.

Other finales in December are Deorum #7, Lost Soldiers #5, and Bomb Queen: Trump Card #4.

Reckless OGN

Writer: Ed Brubaker

Artists: Sean Phillips & Jacob Phillips

Cover: Sean Phillips

December 16 / 144 Pages / Hardcover / FC / M / $24.99

Sex, drugs, and murder in 1980s Los Angeles, and the best new twist on paperback pulp heroes since The Punisher or Jack Reacher.

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, the modern masters of crime noir, bring us the last thing anyone expected from them—a good guy. A bold new series of original graphic novels, with three books releasing over the next year, each a full-length story that stands on its own.

Meet Ethan Reckless: Your trouble is his business, for the right price. But when a fugitive from his radical student days reaches out for help, Ethan must face the only thing he fears…his own past.

Look for Book Two in the Reckless series in April 2021!

Post Americana #1 (Of 6)

Writer: Steve Skroce

Artists: Steve Skroce & Dave Stewart

Cover: Steve Skroce

December 2 / 48 Pages / FC / M / $4.99

From Maestros creator, We Stand On Guard co-creator, and The Matrix storyboard artist Steve Skroce with coloring by Eisner Award-winning Dave Stewart

The Cheyanne mountain installation, aka The Bubble, is the most sophisticated super bunker in the world. It was built to ensure the survival of America's executive branch of government and its most important citizens, should the unthinkable happen. When the world ended, the executive branch failed to reach the sanctuary, but the elite citizenry did. Eighty years later, one of their own has named himself the new President of the United States. His plan? Subjugate the survivors of the American Wasteland using the same bunker resources meant to rebuild it. The only thing standing in their way is a deadly Wasteland girl, hellbent on revenge!

Home Sick Pilots #1

Writer: Dan Watters

Artist / Cover: Caspar Wijngaard

December 9 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

The team behind Limbo, Dan Watters (Lucifer, Coffin Bound) and Caspar Wijngaard (Star Wars, Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt), launch a brand-new ongoing series.

In the summer of 1994, a haunted house walks across California. Inside is Ami, lead singer of a high school punk band—who's been missing for weeks. How did she get there, and what do these ghosts want? Expect three-chord songs and big bloody action that's Power Rangers meets The Shining (yes, really).

Gideon Falls #27

Writer: Jeff Lemire

Artists / Cover A: Andrea Sorrentino & Dave Stewart

Cover B: Jeff Lemire

December 23 / 80 Pages / FC / M / $7.99

Series Finale

'The End'

The mind-bending conclusion to the Eisner Award-winning series by New York Times bestselling writer Jeff Lemire and artist Andrea Sorrentino (the creative team behind Green Arrow and Old Man Logan), with the talents of Eisner Award-winning colorist Dave Stewart!

An oversized (80 page!) giant of a story where all the universes of "Gideon Falls" finally converge. Can the combined forces of this rag-tag band of adventurers be enough to stop the Laughing Man and his limitless legions of evil?!

Postal: Night Shift (One-shot)

Writers: Levi Fleming & Stephanie Phillips

Artists: Cecilia Lo Valvo & Jesse Elliot

Cover: Isaac Goodhart

December 9 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

Return to Eden, Wyoming in two thrilling tales from Top Cow's Talent Hunt winners! Can Sheriff Roy Magnum really maintain order in a town full of criminals? Plus, a glimpse inside the mind of Molly, Eden's own serial-killing boogeyman!

Bliss, Vol. 1 TP

Writer: Sean Lewis

Artist / Cover: Caitlin Yarsky

December 9 / 128 Pages / FC / T+ / $14.99

A drug called Bliss has taken over the streets of Feral City, erasing the memories people are too upset to face. But where do those memories go?

Down the river sits the Goddess Lethe, drinking the memories of the addicted and providing them their drug. She needs an enforcer, though, and that's where a father with an ailing son has made a devil's bargain: protect the drugs to ensure your son's life. It's a bargain he will have to live with and his son will have to defend.

A story of addiction, a story of family, and a story of redemption, Bliss is urban fantasy at its finest from the team behind the hit book Coyotes.

Collects Bliss #1-4

Stealth, Vol. 1 TP

Writer: Mike Costa

Artists: Nate Bellegarde & Tamra Bonvillain

Cover: Jason Howard

December 9 / 128 Pages / FC / T+ / $16.99

For decades, Stealth has waged war on crime in Detroit, but now he's taken his pursuit of justice too far. Only reporter Tony Barber knows that behind Stealth's reckless behavior is an older man battling Alzheimer's—his father. A father unwilling to accept that he's no longer the hero this city needs…with enemies all too eager to force his retirement.

Created by Robert Kirkman and Marc Silvestri, Stealth is an action-packed series, perfect for readers who enjoy Black Panther and Iron Man.

Collects Stealth #1-6

Skyward HC

Writer: Joe Henderson

Artists: Lee Garbett & Antonio Fabela

Cover: Lee Garbett

March 17 / 416 Pages / FC / T / $39.99

Advance Solicit

One day, gravity on Earth suddenly became a fraction of what it is now. Twenty years later, humanity has adapted to its new low-gravity reality. And to Willa Fowler, a woman born just after G-day, it's...well, it's pretty awesome, actually. You can fly through the air! I mean, sure, you can also die if you jump too high. So you just don't jump too high. And maybe don't get mixed up in your Dad's secret plan to bring gravity back, which could get you killed...

Skyward HC collects all 15 issues of the Eisner Award-nominated series from writer Joe Henderson (showrunner of Netflix's Lucifer) and artist Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel: Last Avenger, Loki: Agent of Asgard). It also features a brand-new epilogue with all-new art and story!

That Texas Blood, Vol. 1 TP

Writer: Chris Condon

Artist / Cover: Jacob Phillips

January 13 / 144 Pages / FC / M / $9.99

Advance Solicit

Sheriff Joe Bob Coates questions his effectiveness as the aging lawman of Ambrose County, Texas as chaos descends following an explosive highway confrontation and the mysterious death of local rogue Travis Terrill. Michael Lark (Lazarus, Daredevil) calls the series "The best damn comic I've read in years."

Collects That Texas Blood #1-6

Ascender, Vol. 3: The Digital Mage TP

Writer: Jeff Lemire

Artist / Cover: Dustin Nguyen

December 23 / 120 Pages / FC / M / $16.99

"The Digital Mage"

The hit fantasy series from powerhouse creative team Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen continues!

Captain Telsa is doing her best to shake off young Mila and Bandit, but things get harder once an old friend wants to tag along—Driller, the Killer Robot! With his faithful companion Mizard the Wizard at his side, Mother and her evil army of vamps may have finally met their match. Meanwhile, Andy struggles to resurrect his lost love Effie from the relentless grasp of the vampire undead.

Collects Ascender #11-14

Coffin Bound, Vol. 2: Dear God TP

Writer: Dan Watters

Artist / Cover: Dani

December 2 / 144 Pages / FC / M / $16.99

Taqa wants nothing in the world other than God—the holy oblivion found in a syringe. But with the city planning to ban the sacred narcotic, it falls to her to prove the existence of the divine by courting death—and the array of deadly assassins who she's set on her own tail. Worship with us on an existential road trip through the tangle of a self-destructive life.

Collects Coffin Bound #5-8

Die, Vol. 3: The Great Game TP

Writer: Kieron Gillen

Artist / Cover: Stephanie Hans

December 16 / 168 Pages / FC / M / $16.99

In the world of Die, the players are now real players. Countries are their pieces, and the board threatens to run red with blood. Who is the Queen, and who are pawns? Who's playing to win? Who's forgotten what they're playing for? And what will they do when they're reminded of the real stakes? The critically acclaimed dark fantasy smash hit goes epic in its third volume.

Collects Die #11-15

Die!Die!Die!, Vol. 2 TP

Writers: Robert Kirkman & Scott M. Gimple

Artists / Cover: Chris Burnham & Nathan Fairbairn

December 16 / 128 Pages / FC / M / $16.99

We don't like to admit it, but this is an evil world where evil people do evil stuff all the time. Thankfully, there is a secret cabal within the United States government that works outside our normal system to influence world matters through targeted assassination.

Senator Connie Lipshitz has taken over the cabal, using her vast resources to finally make the world a better place…no matter how many people have to die! Meanwhile, Barnaby is on the run, and his journey takes him to some very dark places. Thankfully…you can only get your nose cut off once!

Collects Die!Die!Die! #9-14

Outcast By Kirkman & Azaceta, Vol. 8: The Merged TP

Writer: Robert Kirkman

Artists / Cover: Paul Azaceta & Elizabeth Breitweiser

December 23 / 152 Pages / FC / M / $16.99

The beginning of the end is upon us. Allison has been possessed...but it's unlike any possession we've seen before. How will this affect Kyle's mission to save the world now that the Great Merge has begun?

Collects Outcast By Kirkman & Azaceta #43-48

Pretty Violent, Vol. 2 TP

Writers: Derek Hunter & Jason Young

Artist / Cover : Derek Hunter

December 2 / 120 Pages / FC / M / $14.99

Gamma Rae's one true love is already dead, and her best friend was demoted to being a glorified janitor after a series of what seemed like strategic crimes against humanity. Most people wouldn't call this winning, but sometimes when you're in the middle of a genocidal war that you started with the ugliest people in the city, you'll take what you can get.

Collects Pretty Violent #7-11

Savage Dragon Archives, Vol. 10 TP

Writer / Artist / Cover: Erik Larsen

December 16 / 528 Pages / BW / M / $24.99

Collecting Malcolm Dragon's greatest adventures. After aliens are outlawed in the United States, Malcolm Dragon and his family are forced to head to the Great White North and find a new home in the city of Toronto, but building a new life is anything but easy. New foes and new challenges face the newlyweds. Sex-Bots, Buffalo Men, the return of the Vicious Circle, Captain Tootsie, a reality TV show, and raging hormones make for the wildest, craziest Savage Dragon run to date, all in glorious black and white! Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

Collects Savage Dragon #226-250

Savage Dragon: Family Matters TP

Writer / Artist / Cover: Erik Larsen

December 16 / 128 Pages / FC / M / $19.99

The Vicious Circle relocates to Toronto and Malcolm Dragon has to face his greatest challenge ever as he goes up against...his father? Dart! The Destroyer! The Challenger! Web-Spinner! Wall-Crawler! Battle Girl! And a cast of thousands! It's comics' wildest ride! Collects the historic Savage Dragon #250 as well as the epic tribute to the Sunday Funnies. Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

Collects Savage Dragon #247-252

Big Girls #5

Writer / Artist / Cover: Jason Howard

December 16 / 24 Pages / FC /T+ / $3.99

Gulliver's plan is revealed, and it might mean war! OK, it does mean war, and Ember has to decide which side to fight for! Not everyone escapes unchanged.

Bomb Queen: Trump Card #4 (Of 4)

Writer / Artist / Covers A & B: Jimmie Robinson

December 9 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

Miniseries Finale

"Make America Gape Again"

The votes are in, and the devious Bomb Queen lights the fuse to her explosive plot that nobody saw coming. Now that the tables are turned, Trump races for survival in this dramatic ending that will change the landscape forever.

Commanders In Crisis #3 (Of 12)

Writer: Steve Orlando

Artist: Davide Tinto

Cover A: Davide Tinto

Cover B: Cully Hamner

Cover C: Elias Chatzoudis

December 16 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $ 3.99

The Crisis Command interrogates a ticking clock corpse! But how can heroes save a world without empathy? FIRST they have to figure out how to save it within themselves, as Nina Next, the incredible science hero FRONTIER, takes John Doe Empathy out on the town...to discuss their secrets.

Crossover #2

Writer: Donny Cates

Artists / Cover: Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe & John J. Hill

December 9 / 36 Pages / FC / T+ / $3.99

"Kids Love Chains," Part Two

The event continues to unravel as Ellie, Otto, and Ava rise from the ashes of their comic shop to begin their four-color odyssey to find the truth beyond the dome. Meanwhile: super-prisons! Magic guns! Mysterious government agents! And other stuff, too!

Decorum #8

Writer: Jonathan Hickman

Artist / Covers A & B: Mike Huddleston

December 23 / 64 Pages / FC / M / $4.99

Series Finale

There are many assassins in the known universe. This is the story of the most well-mannered one.

"You can get through a kill with bad manners, but it's easier with good manners."

Department Of Truth #4

Writer: James Tynion IV

Artist / Cover A: Martin Simmonds

Cover B: Tradd Moore

December 23 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

How can a journalist ethically report on a story that they know can't possibly be true? As packages with proof of impossible stories keep arriving on one reporter's doorstep, sent by a mysterious entity known only as Q, one reporter must find the answer themselves. James Tynion IV (Something Is Killing The Children) & Martin Simmonds (Dying is Easy) send the Department of Truth after the Fourth Estate.

Excellence #12

Writer: Brandon Thomas

Artists / Cover: Khary Randolph & Emilio Lopez

December 9 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

End Of Story Arc

The world has been built on the Overseer's lies. And now, it will burn.

Family Tree #11

Writer: Jeff Lemire

Artists / Cover: Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur & Ryan Cody

December 16 / 32 Pages / FC / T+ / $3.99

"Forest," Part Three

In the present, the Hayes and their new ally make their getaway. In the future, Josh makes a perilous choice to protect his family as Loretta learns more about the Arborists and their felling plan.

Fire Power By Kirkman & Samnee #6

Writer: Robert Kirkman

Artists / Cover: Chris Samnee & Matt Wilson

December 2 / 28 Pages / FC / T / $3.99

End Of Story Arc

After everything he's been through and all he has sacrificed, Owen is finally reunited with his master, Wei Lun...but the reunion does not go the way you think it will.

Getting It Together #3 (Of 4)

Writer: Sina Grace & Omar Spahi

Artist: Jenny D. Fine & Mx. Struble

Cover: Jenny D. Fine

December 9 / 36 Pages / FC / M / $4.99

Sam and Jack's BFF-dom deteriorates, Lauren's band Nipslip teeters on the verge of a breakup right before their most important gig, and everyone's dealing with the poor decisions they made while drunk. Add to that, Sam's coworker Tim generously blesses the group with gifts of the psychedelic kind. What could go wrong? With another oversized issue bursting with extra story pages...a whole lot!

Head Lopper #14

Writer: Andrew Maclean

Artists / Cover A: Andrew Maclean & Jordie Bellaire

Cover B: Tradd Moore

December 16 / 48 Pages / FC / M / $5.99

The Head Lopper, with Agatha and friends, locate the lost Hammer of Arnak Pluth. But much to their dismay, it has fallen under the watchful eye of the deadly gorgon, Medusa. Always quarterly. Always oversized.

Ice Cream Man #22

Writer: W. Maxwell Prince

Artists / Cover A: Martín Morazzo & Chris O'halloran

Cover B: Sam Wolfe Connelly

December 23 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

"Advent Calendar"

Every day is a gift.

Inkblot #4

Writers: Emma Kubert & Rusty Gladd

Artists / Cover: Emma Kubert & Rusty Gladd

December 2 / 24 Pages / FC / T / $3.99

In the time of ancient Egypt, Sorcerers roamed the sands in search of the End of the Earth. Lost, they turn to an ancient monster to be their guide.

Kick-Ass Vs. Hit-Girl #2 (Of 5)

Writer: Steve Niles

Artist: Marcelo Frusin

Covers A & B (BW): John Romita Jr.

December 16 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

Hit-Girl will stop at nothing to destroy the imposter Kick-Ass's gang activity and prevent her masquerading as Dave Lizewski. And when Mindy's violent hunt leads Patience's gang to turn on her, Kick-Ass will realize that she can't run forever.

Killadelphia #11

Writer: Rodney Barnes

Artist / Cover A: Jason Shawn Alexander

Cover B: Duncan Fegredo

December 23 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

"Burn Baby Burn," Part Five

The second arc of the critically acclaimed horror series continues! From Rodney Barnes, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and Jason Shawn Alexander, the artist who redefined SPAWN, comes a new thrilling chapter in this bestselling vampire saga!

After unlocking the ancient scriptures that transformed John Adams and started this legacy of brutality, Seesaw seeks to use his newfound power to do something so unimaginable, it may set off a chain of events that will burn America to the ground.

Also includes part 5 of the thrilling back-up story Elysium Gardens.

Lost Soldiers #5 (Of 5)

Writer: Aleš Kot

Artists / Cover: Luca Casalanguida & Heather Moore

December 2 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

Miniseries Finale

Time destroys everything.

The Marked #10

Writer: Brian Haberlin

Artists: Brian Haberlin & Geirrod van Dyke

Covers A, B, C: Brian Haberlin

December 16 / 32 pages / FC / m / $3.99

"The Omega Tattoo"

Someone is using The Marked magic for their own purposes. Some seemingly good, some definitely not. The Marked must track down the source. Is it a Marked turned rogue or something much more dangerous?

Monstress: Talk-stories #2 (Of 2)

Writer: Marjorie Liu

Artist / Cover: Sana Takeda

December 30 / 24 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

Once again bridging the gap between the fifth and sixth arc (which resumes January 2021), Part Two of Monstress: Talk-Stories follows Maika as she opens up to Kippa and recounts an important day from her childhood in Thyria.

Nailbiter Returns #8

Writer: Joshua Williamson

Artists / Cover: Mike Henderson & Adam Guzowski

December 30 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

Love is a dangerous thing. The Nailbiter dives into his past as he finally explains his connections to the mastermind behind the deadly game of death. But the truth comes with a cost, and not everyone makes it out of this issue alive!

Oblivion Song By Kirkman & De Felici #30

Writer: Robert Kirkman

Artists: Lorenzo De Felici & Annalisa Leoni

Cover: Lorenzo De Felici

December 9 / 28 Pages / FC / T+ / $3.99

End Of Story Arc

Nathan Cole faces Ghozan Dakuul with the fate of the Earth hanging in the balance! Where do things go from here? You will never guess!

Rat Queens #24

Writer: Ryan Ferrier

Artists: Moritat & Casey Silver

Cover: Priscilla Petraites & Marco Lesko

December 30 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

What good is a funhouse if it doesn't shatter bonds and torture souls? As the realm continues to spiral into anarchy in the wake of the Void, the Rat Queens begin the final stages of their ultimate quest—one which reaches the madness of their minds.

Savage Dragon #255

Writer / Artist / Cover: Erik Larsen

December 16 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

"The Empty Grave"

Paul Dragon travels to Dimension-X to visit the grave of his departed wife, but he gets more than he bargained for.

Sea Of Stars #10

Writers: Jason Aaron & Dennis Hallum

Artists / Cover: Stephen Green & Rico Renzi

December 23 / 32 Pages / FC / T / $3.99

End Of Story Arc

"The People Of The Broken Moon," Part Five

The second arc comes to its thunderous conclusion with an epic confrontation between super-powered star-swimmer Kadyn and the mysterious and monstrous leviathan that's been chasing him through space.

The Scumbag #3

Writer: Rick Remender

Artists / Cover A: Eric Powell & Moreno Dinisio

Cover B: Dave Guertin

December 23 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

"Jazz Apple Armageddon," Part Three

As the clock ticks on Scorpionus's deadly weapon, Sister Mary must motivate the one person capable of stopping it—ol' Ernie Ray! Can he save the day or will he $#!% it all up while trying?

Seven To Eternity #15

Writer: Rick Remender

Artists / Cover A: Jerome Opeña & Matt Hollingsworth

Cover B: Tula Lotay

December 16 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

"Springs Of Zhal," Part Two

The Mud King reaps what he has sowed. Adam accepts his fate.

Spawn #313

Writer: Todd McFarlane

Artist: Carlo Barberi

Cover A: Francesco Mattina

Cover B: Todd Mcfarlane

Cover C: Carlo Barberi

December 23 / 32 Pages / FC / T+ / $2.99

"Cult Of Omega," Conclusion

The final confrontation: Spawn vs. Omega Spawn to the death! If this villain cannot be defeated, then the fabric of time will begin to tear and out will pour the savage warriors of Heaven and Hell upon Earth.

Todd McFarlane and Carlo Barber conclude their gut-wrenching story of Spawn vs. Omega Spawn.

Stillwater By Zdarsky & Pérez #4

Writer: Chip Zdarsky

Artists: Ramón K. Pérez & Mike Spicer

Cover: Ramón K. Pérez

December 16 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

In the town of Stillwater, the Judge's word is law. But what does the law mean when the townspeople decide they've had enough?

Tartarus #8

Writer: Johnnie Christmas

Artist / Cover A: Andrew Krahnke

Cover B: Chris Brunner & Rico Renzi

December 23 / 32 Pages / FC / T / $3.99



"Barbarian In The Land Of Milk And Honey"



Finally free, Surka follows her bliss...to apocalyptic destruction.

Undiscovered Country #11

Writers: Scott Snyder & Charles Soule

Artists: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi & Matt Wilson

Cover A: Giuseppe Camuncoli

Cover B: Mirka Andolfo

December 16 / 32 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

"Unity," Part Five

Our team integrates further into the mysterious network of the second Zone of America. As they learn more about how this society came to be, will they themselves be changed as a result?

The Walking Dead Deluxe #4

Writer: Robert Kirkman

Artists: Tony Moore & Dave Mccaig

Cover A: David Finch & Dave Mccaig

Cover B: Tony Moore & Dave Mccaig

Cover C: Charlie Adlard & Dave Mccaig

Cover D: Arthur Adams & Dave Mccaig

December 2 / 28 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

Rick and Glenn mount a daring supply run in a walker-infested Atlanta. Plus, what's Lori's secret? This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

The Walking Dead Deluxe #5

Writer: Robert Kirkman

Artist: Tony Moore & Dave Mccaig

Cover A: David Finch & Dave Mccaig

Cover B: Tony Moore & Dave Mccaig

Cover C: Charlie Adlard & Dave Mccaig

December 16 / 28 Pages / FC / M / $3.99

Rick Grimes and company find themselves surrounded by walkers. Who will die? Who will survive? Who will be the next to join the walking dead?