DC's September 2020 solicitations and covers

DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal limited series is taking a planned break in September, but the 'Death Metal' world tour rolls on with other tie-in releases - as well as other major happenings in the DC line.

In Mariko Tamaki's imminent takeover of the Wonder Woman title, a new villain named Liar Liar will debut, but the character has some apparent ties to a familiar face from DC's past.

And if you're a fan of hero vs. hero battle, prepare for a unique main event in Batman/Superman Annual #1 - Mr. Mxyzptlk vs. Bat-Mite.

Elsewhere, writer Ram V and artist Fernando Blanco will be taking over the ongoing Catwoman title in September - but eagle-eyed Newsarama readers will remember we reported on that earlier in the year.

September will also see the finale of two long-running DC titles - Shazam! and the Sandman Universe's Books of Magic series are set to end.

And finally, writer Joshua Williamson has a big month - not only will he be bringing his multi-year Flash run to a close, but he'll also be taking over DC's Justice League title - just in time to pilot it into the 'Death Metal' event.

And with Newsarama’s new site comes a new browsing experience.

If you see arrows in the image boxes and an “Image 1 of x” in the upper left corner, there are multiple variant covers to check out. Click the left and right arrows to see them all.

And all images can be expanded with the compass key in the lower right hand corner too!

So check out DC's full September 2020 solicitations below:

Detective Comics #1027

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Brian Michael Bendis, Kelly Sue Deconnick, Matt Fraction, Tom King, Grant Morrison, Greg Rucka, Scott Snyder, Mariko Tamaki, Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion IV, Marv Wolfman, And Others

Art By Chris Burnham, Jamal Campbell, José Luis García-lópez, Emanuela Lupacchino, David Marquez, Dan Mora, Ivan Reis, Eduardo Risso, John Romita Jr., Riley Rossmo, Bill Sienkiewicz, Walter Simonson, Brad Walker, Chip Zdarsky, And Others

Wraparound Cover By Andy Kubert

Batman Friends And Foes Variant Covers

Batman And Nightwing Variant Cover By Lee Bermejo

Batman And Batgirl Variant Cover By J. Scott Campbell

Batman And Batwoman Variant Cover By Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

Batman And Robin Variant Cover By Jim Lee And Scott Williams

Batman And Superman Variant Cover By Tbd

Batman And Bane Variant Cover By Jim Cheung

Batman And Harley Quinn Variant Cover By Olivier Coipel

Batman And Scarecrow Variant Cover By Gabriele Dell'otto

Batman And Catwoman Variant Cover By Adam Hughes

Batman And The Joker Variant Cover By Marc Silvestri

blank variant cover

ON SALE 09/15/20

$9.99 US | 144 PAGES | FC | DC

Light the Bat-Signal, because Detective Comics #1027 is here! In honor of Batman’s first appearance in Detective Comics #27, this special, book-size celebration brings you the biggest names in comics as they chronicle the most epic Batman adventures Gotham City and the DC Universe have ever seen! The World’s Greatest Detective has a mountain of cases to crack: Who murdered Gotham’s most corrupt police officer? What does The Joker’s annual visit mean for Bruce Wayne? And most importantly, what WayneTech mystery will sow the seeds of the next epic Batman event? All this and more await you within the pages of the biggest Batman issue of them all!

Batman: Detective Comics #1027 Deluxe Edition HC

Written By Brian Michael Bendis, Greg Rucka, Matt Fraction, Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion Iv, Kelly Sue Deconnick, Marv Wolfman, Grant Morrison, Tom King, Scott Snyder, Dan Jurgens, And Mariko Tamaki

Art By David Marquez, Jamal Campbell, Eduardo Risso, Chip Zdarsky, Brad Walker, Riley Rossmo, John Romita Jr., Emanuela Lupacchino, Bill Sienkiewicz, Chris Burnham, Walter Simonson, Ivan Reis, Dan Jurgens, And Dan Mora

Cover By Andy Kubert

ON SALE 11/24/20

$19.99 US | 176 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875” | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-674-0

Celebrate one thousand issues since the World’s Greatest Detective’s debut in this hardcover deluxe edition of oversized anniversary issue Detective Comics #1027! An all-star lineup of creators pay tribute to the many facets of Batman’s crime-fighting legacy, including Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez reuniting for a Bat-Family mystery, Greg Rucka and Eduardo Risso visiting Gotham Central, the Eisner Award-winning duo of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky providing their take on Batman versus The Joker, the Batman, Incorporated team of Grant Morrison and Chris Burnham back together for an all-new story examining the urban legend of the Dark Knight, and much more!

Batman: Three Jokers #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Geoff Johns

Art And Cover By Jason Fabok

Variant Cover By Jason Fabok

1:25 variant cover by TBD

1:50 variant cover by TBD

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 09/29/20

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 of 3 | FC | DC

DC Black Label | AGES 17+

As Batman and Batgirl follow an unexpected thread linking the three Jokers with someone from the Dark Knight’s past, Red Hood dives headfirst into trouble and finds himself struggling to stay afloat without the aid of his allies.

Batman: Three Jokers continues its trajectory as the ultimate examination of The Joker and his never-ending conflict with Batman. Prepare yourselves for the second chapter of one of the most terrifying and personal mysteries Batman has ever faced!

Dceased: Dead Planet #3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Tom Taylor

Art By Trevor Hairsine And Gigi Baldassini

Cover By David Finch

Card Stock Variant Cover By Francesco Mattina

Card Stock Movie Homage Variant Cover By Yasmine Putri

ON SALE 09/01/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

A mysterious second “garden” has been located on the other side of the planet, and John Constantine and Swamp Thing lead a mission to investigate...but what they discover will fundamentally change everything! The road to "Earth War" begins!

Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Scott Snyder

Art And Cover By Francis Manapul

Variant Cover By Kyle Hotz

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 09/08/20

CARD STOCK COVERS

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

With Superman freed from his New Apokolips prison, the classic Trinity lineup is reunited and ready to rock! Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman amp up their power to launch an assault on Castle Bat, and that’s just the warm-up act! Three walking nightmares are hidden deep inside the fortress—but these Dark Multiverse versions of the Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime, and Darkseid hold the key to humanity’s survival. The Justice League have to face down their old nemeses, but will round two be the end for our heroes?

Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Joshua Williamson

Art By Eddy Barrows And Eber Ferreira

Cover By Howard Porter

Variant Cover By Peach Momoko

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 09/22/20

CARD STOCK COVERS

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

It’s the drag race from hell in this one-shot tie-in to Dark Nights: Death Metal! Taking place after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal #3, the Darkest Knight is after Wally West and his Dr. Manhattan powers. Thankfully, Wally has backup in the form of Barry Allen, Jay Garrick, and Wallace West! It’s a knockdown, drag-out race through the Wastelands as the Flash Family tries to stay steps ahead of the Darkest Knight and his Lightning Knights!

Dark Nights: Death Metal Multiverse’s End #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By James Tynion IV

Art By Juan Gedeon

Cover By Michael Golden

Variant Cover By Arthur Adams

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 09/29/20

CARD STOCK COVERS

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

Perpetua, mother of all existence, has culled all life and creation in the Multiverse, condensing all beings to one planet: Earth-Prime. In her quest for power and dominance, she rules absolutely and in totality, using her children—the Monitors and Anti-Monitors—as her heralds and destructors. But a group of heroes has banded together across multiple worlds in a last-ditch effort to stop her from destroying all of existence: Owlman, President Superman, Iris West, Captain Carrot, Guy Gardner, and others have chosen to make their final stand in a battle they’re destined to lose!

Justice League #53

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Joshua Williamson

Art By Xermanico

Cover By Liam Sharp

Variant Cover By Ben Oliver

ON SALE 09/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“Doom Metal” part one of five—the Dark Nights: Death Metal tie-in that will directly impact the finale of that event! Nightwing’s on a mission to free the Legion of Doom from Perpetua’s clutches. But to do so, he’ll need the help of none other than…Lex Luthor?! The surprises are only just beginning, as Nightwing, Lex, and a new Justice League must fight their way through an Earth twisted by the Dark Multiverse. Titans will be tested, hearts will be broken, and blood will be spilled!

Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Tom Taylor

Art And Cover By Darick Robertson

Variant Cover By Lee Bermejo

ON SALE 09/01/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 3 | FC

APPROX. 8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

A billionaire falls out of the sky and is gruesomely skewered on a church spire. Bizarrely, Angel Wings are attached to his back. More follow until, hallelujah, it's raining businessmen. Detective Aisha Bukhari is stumped by this, until she's visited by her childhood friend, occult investigator John Constantine. DC’s Hellblazer discovers a link between the falling elite and a shocking moment in his and Aisha’s misspent youth. How do these killings tie to the first death on John's hands? How does this involve heaven and hell? Even if this is kind of John's fault, will Constantine be happy to let a few more rich bastards fall from the sky, like a vindictive Robin Hood? It's an all-new DC Black Label mystery starring John Constantine in his very first tale spun by acclaimed writer Tom Taylor (DCeased) and artist Darick Robertson (The Boys)!

The Last God: Songs Of Lost Children #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Dan Watters

Art By Steve Beach

Cover By Kai Carpenter

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 09/22/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

CARD STOCK COVER

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Set a decade after the infamous battle of the Black Stair, an incognito Queen Cyanthe and her handmaiden embark on a journey to the poverty-stricken villages outside Tyrgolad. When faced with stories of disappearing children and a real-life encounter with a great and ancient monster, Cyanthe realizes that tales of monsters lurking are anything but folklore, and must return to her warrior roots to slay another ghastly creature. Special guest writer Dan Watters (Lucifer, Coffin Bound) and artist Steve Beach (The Last God: Tales from the Book of Ages) join the world of the Last God for this tale from the Age of Tyrgolad.

Batman: The Joker War Zone #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By James Tynion IV, John Ridley, And Joshua Williamson

Art By Guillem March, David Lafuente, James Stokoe, And Others

Cover By Ben Oliver

Card Stock Variant Cover By Derrick Chew

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 09/29/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the “war zone” with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they’re fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!

Batman #98

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Written By James Tynion IV

Art By Jorge Jimenez

Cover By David Finch

Card Stock Variant Cover By Francesco Mattina

1:25 Card Stock Catwoman Variant Cover By Jorge Jimenez

ON SALE 09/01/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

“The Joker War” part four of six! Batman is at his most vulnerable following a massive dose of an experimental new Joker toxin. With the Dark Knight haunted by demons and visions, it’s up to Harley Quinn to protect him while he recovers—because Punchline is on her way!

Batman #99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Written By James Tynion IV

Art And Cover By Jorge Jimenez

Card Stock Variant Cover By Derrick Chew

1:25 Card Stock Nightwing Variant Cover By Jorge Jimenez

ON SALE 09/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

“The Joker War” part five of six! Things have changed, as Batman realizes he can’t fight this war alone. He’s going to need help. Before he faces down The Joker, he must call up his trusty partner Dick Grayson! But can Dick reclaim his lost memories in time to join the battle?

Batgirl #49

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Cecil Castellucci

Art By Robbi Rodriguez

Cover By Giuseppe Camuncoli

Variant Cover By Mirka Andolfo

ON SALE 09/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“The Last Joke” part two: in the finale of this killer two-part tale, Babs traces the Batgirl-obsessed redhead murders back to their source and realizes the real culprit is…closer than she expected! Will James Gordon Jr. step up to the plate and prove his new loyalty to his sister by taking out the killer?

Catwoman #25

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Ram V

Art By Fernando Blanco, John Paul Leon, And Juan Ferreyra

Cover By Joëlle Jones

Card Stock Variant Cover By Lee Bermejo

ON SALE 09/15/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

A tie-in to “The Joker War”! Catwoman returns to Gotham City to get even with the people who stole her plans and used them against Batman…and if you’re the Riddler or the Penguin, you better watch your back, because Catwoman is coming to claim what she deserves…and that’s everything! Plus, two bonus tales: One a story about Catwoman going back to her home turf of Alleytown to start her empire, and another about a cat trying to intervene in a conflict of cat versus woman!

Nightwing #74

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Dan Jurgens

Art By Ryan Benjamin And Richard Friend

Cover By Travis Moore

Variant Cover By Alan Quah

ON SALE 09/08/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

The Joker has poisoned Ric Grayson’s mind with false memories and pitted him against Batgirl, the Robins, and Batman. As Batgirl realizes the key to ending this nightmare is through the crystal around The Joker’s neck, it’s up to Grayson to use it on himself and fight for who he really is: Nightwing! And if he doesn’t get stuck in his own memories, will he be able to rescue the Bat-Family from The Joker’s plans and end this cruel joke once and for all?

Superman #25

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Brian Michael Bendis

Art By Ivan Reis, Julio Ferreira, And Danny Miki

Cover By Ivan Reis And Joe Prado

Variant Cover By Bryan Hitch

1:25 Card Stock Synmar Variant Cover By Ivan Reis

ON SALE 09/08/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

New Villain Alert: Introducing Synmar! A colossal new threat to Superman, the planet Earth, and the DC Universe arrives on the scene in this special issue! The unique warrior called Synmar was created to represent an entire alien race. He’s trained his entire life—but for what purpose? As the antithesis of everything Superman stands for, Synmar launches his aggression toward Earth—to destroy the Man of Steel and every being on the planet! This is what Superman was born to protect us from!

Wonder Woman #762

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Mariko Tamaki

Art By Carlo Barberi And Matt Santorelli

Cover By David Marquez

Card Stock Variant Cover By Joshua Middleton

1:25 Card Stock Liar Liar Variant Cover By Mikel Janín

ON SALE 09/08/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

New Villain Alert: Liar Liar Debuts! Random acts of violence are breaking out all over the Earth, and Wonder Woman is closing in on the source. The problem? It looks like a new ally is to blame for the widespread pandemonium. Check out the debut of the deadly new villain Liar Liar in this issue, plus the shocking connection between this new threat and a face from the past...

Wonder Woman #763

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Mariko Tamaki

Art By Carlo Barberi And Matt Santorelli

Cover By David Marquez

Card Stock Variant Cover By Joshua Middleton

ON SALE 09/29/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

A brand-new foe has made her presence known in the life of Wonder Woman, and Liar Liar isn’t going anywhere! In this issue, this unhinged young villain is revealed as the mastermind behind the psychic phenomenon spreading chaos across the globe—but is there more to her than meets the eye? Maxwell Lord is about to find out the hard way, with a bombshell that will shake the smarmy mogul to his core. Can Max trust someone who so ruthlessly uses deception to manipulate her opponents in the first place?

Strange Adventures #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Tom King

Art By Mitch Gerads And Evan “Doc” Shaner

Cover By Mitch Gerads

Variant Cover By Evan “Doc” Shaner

ON SALE 09/01/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 12 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS | NO ADS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+ | BIMONTHLY

Mr. Terrific is back on Earth, and he’s making things hot for Adam Strange—but he also might get a little burned himself! The conflict is out in the open now, and the court of public opinion doesn’t play fair. Mr. Terrific was picked to investigate the accusations against Adam Strange because he was the most impartial member of the Justice League—but can even he keep all of this from getting personal?

Plus, as we witness more of Adam’s adventures in outer space, will his version of events jibe with the facts, or will they continue to drift further apart? Find out in the series everyone is talking about by one of the most acclaimed creative teams in comics!

Victor And Nora: A Gotham Love Story TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Lauren Myracle

Art And Cover By Isaac Goodhart

ON SALE 11/03/20

$16.99 US | 200 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC | DC

DC Graphic Novels For Young Adults

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9639-1

New York Times bestselling author Lauren Myracle (ttyl, ttfn) and artist Isaac Goodhart (Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale) reunite in this gorgeous young adult story about living life to the fullest, and how far one will go for love.

Seventeen-year-old Victor Fries has a cold heart. After his brother died in a tragic house fire for which Victor feels responsible, his parents have isolated themselves, and Victor has dedicated his whole life to one thing: science.

Nora Faria is full of life. She is suffering from an incurable illness that will slowly consume her, so she’s decided to live her last days to the fullest at her summer home outside of Gotham City until her birthday. On that day, she plans to take her own life.

When Victor and Nora happen to meet at the cemetery outside of town, they are astonished to find the connection they have each been missing in their lives. Their summer quickly spirals into a beautiful romance, and Victor’s cold heart begins to thaw, allowing him to enjoy life just a little more. But when Victor learns of Nora’s illness, he’s driven to try to find a solution to keep from losing another person he loves...by any means necessary.

Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story is a tragic tale about living life to the fullest and what it truly means to love...and to let go.

Teen Titans Go!: Roll With It! TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Heather Nuhfer And P.C. Morrissey

Art By Agnes Garbowska And Sandy Jarrell

Cover By Agnes Garbowska

ON SALE 11/10/20

$9.99 US | 152 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC | DC

DC Graphic Novels For Kids

DIGITAL FIRST | ISBN: 978-1-77950-430-2

Heather Nuhfer and P.C. Morrissey team up in this fun story about game night with the Titans!

The Titans have a regular game of Basements and Basilisks, but when the basement boss (Robin, of course) tries to make the game super fun by making it super-impossible to win, the team rebels. Their new BB is much more fun—and she actually lets them complete their quests, which is excellent motivation to keep playing. But the Boy Wonder begins to worry that the Titans will be trapped in their imaginations forever, going on endless, easy-breezy quests, neglecting their duties in Jump City.

There might also be problems with the campaign’s most important relic, the “Anklet of Extreme Crushing (and Chafing),” which Robin has tightly clasped to his leg.

Action Comics #1025

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Brian Michael Bendis

Art And Cover By John Romita Jr. And Klaus Janson

Variant Cover By Lucio Parrillo

ON SALE 09/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Welcome to the House of Kent! Superman’s truth is out there—and now it’s time to rewrite the rules! The invisible mafia has taken advantage of the chaos that’s descended on Metropolis, so the House of Kent is going to talk to them in a language they’ll understand. It’s a new adventure featuring Superman like you’ve never seen him—or them—before, in a story guest-starring Supergirl and two—yes, two!—Superboys!

Amethyst #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Amy Reeder

Art And Cover By Amy Reeder

ON SALE 09/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 of 6 | FC | DC

With all her family’s secrets and misdeeds laid bare, Princess Amethyst wrestles not only with the dark legacy she’s inherited, but with the combined forces of Lord Opal and the Diamond Court, who seek to destroy young Amy for the crimes of her house. In the end, Amethyst must make a choice that could cost her everything—including her powers. The spectacular adventure concludes in this breathtaking finale!

Aquaman #63

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Jordan Clark

Art By Marco Santucci

Cover By Robson Rocha

Variant Cover By Tyler Kirkham

ON SALE 09/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Now that Jackson Hyde has gained entry to Xebel, he must confront a wave of invasion—from the Trench! As Jackson fights for his life, the stakes only get higher, as Black Manta promised to target Jackson’s mother if he does not return in time. With the clock ticking and his life on the line, Jackson must make a choice: obey his father or suffer the wrath of Black Manta! And let’s not forget, there’s a wedding in Atlantis, where Mera is ready to drop the biggest news in the Seven Kingdoms. This special two-part story concludes here!

Batman: The Adventures Continue #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Alan Burnett And Paul Dini

Art By Ty Templeton

Cover By James Harren

Card Stock Variant Cover By Ben Caldwell

ON SALE 09/01/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 of 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

A new type of vengeance comes to Gotham City! The flaming sword of Azrael burns through the city in search of a stolen artifact from the Church of St. Dumas. Can Batman protect his home from Azrael’s fury? And who would be looking for the resurrecting powers of the Shawl of Madelyn in the first place?

DC Classics: The Batman Adventures #4

Image 1 of 1

Written By Martin Pasko

Art By Brad Rader And Rick Burchett

Cover By Ty Templeton

ON SALE 09/01/20

$1.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Someone has thrown Gotham City into utter chaos by stealing the entire population’s ability to read! It’s up to the Dynamic Duo to stop the riots and looting in the streets—and at the same time, they must learn how this crime was committed, and who was behind it!

Batman and the Outsiders #16

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Bryan Hill

Art By Dexter Soy

Cover By Tyler Kirkham

Variant Cover By Michael Golden

ON SALE 09/08/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

It’s the last chance for the team to save the world—and to save Orphan and Signal from giving their allegiance to Lady Shiva! Plus, will Katana’s soultaker sword finally break for good? Will Black Lightning give off his last spark? And will Batman be able to destroy Ra’s al Ghul’s weapon?

Batman Beyond #47

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Dan Jurgens

Art By Sean Chen And Sean Parsons

Cover By Dan Mora

Variant Cover By Francis Manapul

ON SALE 09/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Mr. Zero’s plan is a success—and now the League of Assassins will finally achieve their goal of taking over the world. Will Batman and his allies be enough to reverse Earth’s new ice age? Or will they be left in space to die?

The Batman’s Grave #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Warren Ellis

Art And Cover By Bryan Hitch

Card Stock Variant Cover By Arthur Adams

ON SALE 09/08/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 10 of 12 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

The Batman knows who his enemy is. He just doesn’t know where the enemy is or how to fight him. The enemy, though, knows exactly how to fight the Batman. And possibly, where the Batman is.

Batman/Superman #12

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Joshua Williamson

Art By Max Raynor

Cover By David Marquez

Variant Cover By Lee Weeks

ON SALE 09/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Batman and Superman are missing! Is there more to their disappearance than meets the eye? As the heroes of Gotham City and Metropolis try to put the pieces together, they uncover a weirdly chaotic plot devised by Brainiac! What deranged mind could have corrupted the most dangerous computer in the known galaxy? We sure hope it wasn’t The Joker...

Batman/Superman Annual #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Joshua Williamson

Art By Dale Eaglesham, Clayton Crain, And Gleb Melnikov

Cover By Gabriel Rodriguez

ON SALE 09/29/20

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

On a dark and stormy night in the fifth dimension, two mortal foes meet to settle an age-old question once and for all: In a fight between Batman and Superman, who would win? The combatants? Mr. Mxyzptlk and Bat-Mite. And in this battle for the ages, you will find out if a fifth-dimensional imp can bleed. It’s all in this, the ultimate slugfest between the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel—plus a whole lot of magic!

The Flash #761

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Joshua Williamson

Art And Cover By Howard Porter

Variant Cover By Inhyuk Lee

ON SALE 09/08/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“Finish Line” part three! It’s the Flash Family versus the Legion of Zoom! Witness the biggest battle in Flash history as the two sides go head-to-head for the fate of the future! Can the Flash stop the unstoppable Reverse-Flash from dragging him down into a personal hell Barry Allen can never escape?!

The Flash #762

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Joshua Williamson

Art And Cover By Howard Porter

Variant Cover By Inhyuk Lee

ON SALE 09/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“Finish Line” finale! Barry Allen and the Reverse-Flash race for the last time in this fast-paced conclusion. For years, Eobard Thawne has tormented Barry Allen, and now the Flash knows the only way to win is to make sure the Reverse-Flash never runs again! The story years in the making comes to a close as Joshua Williamson finishes his epic 101-issue run on The Flash!

The Green Lantern Season Two #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Grant Morrison

Art And Cover By Liam Sharp

Variant Cover By Howard Porter

ON SALE 09/08/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 7 of 12 | FC | DC

This issue catches you up on everything you need to know and tees up Green Lantern Hal Jordan’s ultimate battle ahead!

In the lethal aftermath of the war with the Anti-Matter Lanterns, Hal finds himself in a bizarre afterlife facing the judgment of the Young Guardians. Nothing will ever be the same again as the truth about the coming Ultrawar and the Cosmic Grail is finally revealed. Hal must gird himself to face death and rebirth to save the universe…one more time.

Hawkman #27

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Robert Venditti

Art By Fernando Pasarin And Oclair Albert

Cover By Mikel Janín

Variant Cover By Sebastian Fiumara

ON SALE 09/08/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Hawks reborn! Hawkman and Hawkwoman receive the precious gift of life one last time and return to the past where they were happiest—back with the Justice Society of America! But nostalgia’s not all it’s cracked up to be with the Injustice Society on the loose! And who’s the mysterious figure plotting to cut Hawkman’s final life short from the shadows?

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Kami Garcia

Art By Mico Suayan And Jason Badower

Cover By Francesco Mattina

Variant Cover By Mico Suayan

PRESTIGE PLUS | ON SALE 09/08/20

$5.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 of 9 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

8.5” X 10.875” | BIMONTHLY

Dr. Harley Quinn has confronted horrific crime scenes created by a serial murderer who treats his work as high art. But when she is confronted by the killer himself, her life takes a drastic turn. Will she be able to return to the status quo, and simply help the GCPD to catch this killer? Or will the encounter change her forever?

Justice League #52

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Jeff Loveness

Art By Robson Rocha

Cover By Cully Hamner

Variant Cover By Nick Derington

ON SALE 09/01/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

“The Garden of Mercy” part two of two! For the first time, the Justice League explores the planet of the Black Mercy’s origin. One flower is enough to incapacitate even the strongest hero, but with an entire planet full of them, the Justice League must steel their minds or else succumb to the withering effects of the great tree at the core. With Batman unable to cope, can Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Green Lantern survive the horrors of their souls?

Justice League Annual #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Robert Venditti

Art By Aaron Lopresti And Matt Ryan

Cover By Mike Perkins

ON SALE 09/29/20

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

It’s a locked-room murder mystery in the Hall of Justice! Superman, an investigative journalist; Batman, the World’s Greatest Detective; the Flash; a CSI technician; Wonder Woman; a mystical detective for the Justice League Dark; and Green Lantern, an intergalactic police officer, must put their heroic minds together to solve the case. The Hall houses some of the greatest artifacts in the DC Universe—but also its deadliest. Who is the victim? Who is the culprit? And what is the motive? Can the Justice League put together the clues to solve the mystery before the murderer strikes again—and at them? Their lives depend on it!

Justice League Dark #26

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Ram V

Art By Amancay Nahuelpan

Cover By Yanick Paquette

Card Stock Variant Cover By Lee Bermejo

ON SALE 09/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

This is it, the moment you’ve been waiting for! The entire Justice League Dark team storms the Other Place, with a little help from their friend/enemy John Constantine. And at what price his aid? With the Upside-Down Man in their sights, the team witnesses the true manifestation of his power, and the agonizing cost of his anger.

Justice League Odyssey #24

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Dan Abnett

Art By Cliff Richards

Cover By José Ladrönn

Variant Cover By Junggeun Yoon

ON SALE 09/08/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Darkseid stands triumphant again. On the cusp of rewriting reality and controlling the destiny of the universe, the Lord of Apokolips must face one final challenge: Vic Stone, Cyborg. If the half-man/half-machine Titan can overcome Darkseid’s programming, he may be the Justice League’s only chance at stopping the dark god’s power grab on the edge of the universe.

Legion Of Super-heroes #9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Brian Michael Bendis

Art By Arthur Adams, Brian Michael Bendis, Jim Cheung, Nick Derington,

Michel Fiffe, Gary Frank, Jenny Frison, Mitch Gerads, Mike Grell, James Harren, Tula Lotay, Emanuela Lupacchino, David Marquez, Kevin Nowlan, Joe Quinones, Ivan Reis, John Romita Jr., Riley Rossmo, Nicola Scott, Ryan Sook, Gene Luen Yang And Others

Cover By Ryan Sook

Variant Cover By Andre Araujo

ON SALE 09/29/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Continuing a very special two-part comics storytelling event! The United Planets have found the Legion of Super-Heroes guilty of crimes against the galaxy, and it’s up to our young heroes to prove their innocence! Featuring an all-star cast of artists, this issue will feature a surprise 1,000 years in the making! Long live the Legion!

Looney Tunes #256

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Ivan Cohen

Art And Cover By Walter Carzon

On Sale 09/15/20

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Porky Pig is lost and accidentally winds up in an evil scientist’s lair! Will he discover his role in the scientist’s plan in time to save his bacon from Gossamer, the strange creature on the loose inside the spooky mansion?

Metal Men #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Dan Didio

Art And Cover By Shane Davis

Variant Cover By Kevin Nowlan

ON SALE 09/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 10 of 12 | FC | DC

In this issue, it’s the startling secret origin of the Nth Metal Man! As Tina, Gold, and Nth Metal Man get sucked into the Dark Multiverse and taken hostage by a mysterious organization, it’s up to the rest of the Metal Men and Magnus to risk a one-way ticket there to save them! If the Metal Men don’t know that the Dark Multiverse is a result of their deepest, darkest fears come to life, can they even trust the person who has led them straight to this nightmare realm…Nth Metal Man?

Red Hood: Outlaw #49

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Scott Lobdell

Art By Paolo Pantalena

Cover By Dan Mora

Variant Cover By Philip Tan

ON SALE 09/29/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Jason’s ongoing war against the Untitled comes to a sudden, startling and tragic end with the help of…Red Hood and the Outlaws?! But to protect the world, one of his teammates must make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good!

Shazam! #15

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Jeff Loveness

Art And Cover By Brandon Peterson

Variant Cover By Francis Manapul

ON SALE 09/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

After a night battling robots across the globe, Billy Batson finds out not everyone loves

superheroes when one of his teachers unleashes a lecture on the ethics of unchecked power and privilege. It’ll take more than just the wisdom of Solomon for the teen hero to figure this one out.

Suicide Squad #9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Tom Taylor

Art And Cover By Bruno Redondo

Variant Cover By Travis Moore

ON SALE 09/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

This issue, it’s the shocking death of Deadshot! The man who never misses has been on the front lines of Task Force X since its inception—bomb in his neck, gun in his hand. He’s seen teammates blow up and countries fall. He’s faced down heroes and villains alike. Now the Suicide Squad has one final mission: bring down the man who enslaved them, then put a bounty on their heads when they escaped: Ted Kord. But to finish the job, the world’s deadliest assassin will have to do the one thing he’s never done for the cause: die!

Teen Titans #45

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Robbie Thompson

Art By Eduardo Pansica

Cover By Bernard Chang

Variant Cover By Khary Randolph

ON SALE 09/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

After the shocking events of last month’s Teen Titans Annual, Crush has been named the new leader of the Teen Titans. With Damian Wayne missing, can Crush hold the teen team together? And now that she’s in charge, which villains will Lobo’s daughter go after first? And will Red Arrow, Kid Flash, and Roundhouse follow their hotheaded new leader into battle?

Young Justice #18

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Brian Michael Bendis And David F. Walker

Art By Scott Godlewski And Michael Avon Oeming

Cover By John Timms

Card Stock Variant Cover By Derrick Chew

ON SALE 09/01/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

At last, the coolest couple in the DCU gets the spotlight! Tim Drake and Stephanie Brown have sacrificed so much. For each other. For their families. For Young Justice. Now, Tim and Stephanie must take control of their destinies as Young Justice gathers together to help overcome their criminal pasts!

Books Of Magic #23

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By David Barnett

Art By Tom Fowler And Craig Taillefer

Cover By Kai Carpenter

ON SALE 09/22/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

FINAL ISSUE

The true masterminds behind the Cult of the Cold Flame now stand revealed—as does their purpose in handing the power of the Book of Possibilities over to Tim Hunter’s onetime friends Ellie, Fatimah, and Tyler! But can Tim save his schoolmates from making a terrible choice? Or is their Destiny already written?

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By G. Willow Wilson

Art By Nick Robles

Cover By Bill Sienkiewicz

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 09/01/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

New mother Lindy is trapped in the Dreaming, and the lovestruck nightmare Ruin is loose in the real world. Dream must put this situation right—but to do so, he’ll have to travel into the Black Chest where he keeps his most dangerous nightmares…and pull the answers right from the mouth of the unimaginable Endless Teeth!

John Constantine: Hellblazer #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

Written By Simon Spurrier

Art By Matías Bergara

Cover By John Paul Leon

ON SALE 09/29/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

The specter of his older self (and the terrible bargain he made to get another chance at life) has been playing a cat-and-mouse game with John Constantine for months now—but now the game is over, and it’s time to get down to business. Namely, the business of destroying absolutely everything that made that second lease on life worth living…

Basketful Of Heads HC

Written By Joe Hill

Art By Leomacs

Cover By Reiko Murakami

ON SALE 09/08/20

$24.99 US | 184 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

VELLUM DUST JACKET

ISBN: 978-1-77950-297-1

Joe Hill, the horror mastermind behind NOS4A2 and Locke & Key, arrives at DC with the twisted tale of June Branch—trapped with four cunning criminals who have snatched her boyfriend for deranged reasons of their own. Now she must fight for her life with the help of an impossible 8th-century Viking axe that can pass through a man’s neck in a single swipe—and leave the severed head still conscious and capable of supernatural speech.

Each disembodied head has a malevolent story of its own to tell, and it isn’t long before June finds herself in a desperate struggle to hack through their lies and manipulations...racing to save the man she loves before time runs out. But is June Branch a woman fighting for her life—or a deranged axe murderer with a basketful of paranoid fantasies? The truth is even more horrifying than a basketful of heads. Collects Basketful of Heads #1-7.

The Dollhouse Family HC

Written By M.R. Carey

Art By Peter Gross And Vince Locke

Cover By Jessica Dalva

ON SALE 10/13/20

$24.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

VELLUM DUST JACKET

ISBN: 978-1-77950-464-7

On Alice’s sixth birthday, her dying great-aunt sent her the birthday gift she never knew she always wanted: a big, beautiful 19th-century dollhouse, complete with a family of antique dolls. In no time at all, the dollhouse isn’t just Alice’s favorite toy...it’s her whole world. And soon, young Alice learns she can enter the house to visit a new group of friends, straight out of a heartwarming children’s novel: the Dollhouse family.

But while the Dollhouse family welcomes her with open arms, in the real world, her family life is becoming much more complicated...and deep within the Dollhouse’s twisting halls, the Black Room waits, with an offer to Alice. The house can fix all this, the Black Room says. All she has to do is say the words...

From there unfolds a twisty, surreal, multigenerational horror tale that echoes into centuries past, into Alice’s tormented future, and into the beating heart of the madness that makes up our world...literally. Collects The Dollhouse Family #1-6.

The Low, Low Woods HC

Written By Carmen Maria Machado

Art By Dani

Cover By Sam Wolfe Connelly

ON SALE 09/29/20

$24.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

VELLUM DUST JACKET

ISBN: 978-1-77950-452-4

Shudder-To-Think, Pennsylvania, has been on fire for years. The coal mines beneath it are long since abandoned. The woods are full of rabbits with human eyes, a deer woman who stalks hungry girls, and swaths of skinless men. And the people in Shudder-to-Think? Well, they’re not doing so well either.

When El and Octavia wake up in a movie theater with no memory of the last few hours of their lives, the two teenage dirtbags begin a surreal and terrifying journey to discover the truth about the strange town that they call home. Like so many women in Shudder-to-Think before them, all they have is a void where the truth once was. But as time passes, El finds herself needing to know more about what has happened, while Octavia wants nothing more than to forget the forgetting. Can these two teens reconcile their differences before the horrible things lurking beneath their town emerge and swallow them whole? Collects The Low, Low Woods #1-6.

Absolute Planetary HC

Written By Warren Ellis

Art By John Cassaday, Phil Jimenez, Jerry Ordway, And Andy Lanning

Cover By John Cassaday

ON SALE 02/09/21

$150.00 US | 880 PAGES | 8.125” x 12.25”

FC | DC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-907-9

The complete Planetary saga is collected in the Absolute format! In Warren Ellis and John Cassaday’s celebrated epic, the Archaeologists of the Unknown delve into secret places most beings fear to tread. Elijah Snow, Jakita Wagner, and the Drummer take on their nemeses, the Four...then death itself! This new Absolute edition includes the entire genre-bending Planetary series, plus three crossovers introducing the trio to Batman, the Authority, and the JLA. Collects Planetary #1-27, Planetary/Batman: Night On Earth #1, Planetary/The Authority: Ruling the World #1, Planetary/JLA: Terra Occulta #1, the preview story from Gen 13 #33, and a pinup from WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years.

Batman Adventures: Nightwing Rising Tp

Written By Hilary Bader And Ty Templeton

Art By Rick Burchett, Bo Hampton, And Terry Beatty

Cover By Ty Templeton

ON SALE 10/06/20

$9.99 US | 176 PAGES | 5.5” x 8” | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-722-8

Witness the birth of Nightwing in these all-ages tales set in the beloved Batman animated world! Dick Grayson has been incredible at playing Batman’s sidekick—but when Robin decides to leave Batman and fight crime on his own, what does that mean for Gotham City? And as one Robin moves on, another starts his journey—Tim Drake! Also featuring The Joker, Two-Face, and Batgirl. Collects The Batman Adventures: The Lost Years #1-5 and Batman: Gotham Adventures #1.

Batman: 80 Years Of The Bat Family TP

Written By Various

Art By Various

Cover By Patrick Gleason

ON SALE 10/27/20

$39.99 US | 400 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-658-0

Since the start of his career, Batman’s partners in crime-fighting and his amazing rogues gallery have been key to the Dark Knight’s unending popularity! This title collects the all-star anniversary anthologies of tales celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight, along with his greatest allies and enemies, including Robin, The Joker, Catwoman, and others! Collects Detective Comics #1000, Detective Comics: 80th Anniversary Giant #1, Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, and The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1.

Batman by Tom King and Lee Weeks Deluxe Edition HC

Written By Tom King

Art And Cover By Lee Weeks

ON SALE 11/17/20

$29.99 US | 184 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875” | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-574-3

Superstar comic book writer Tom King and others team with acclaimed artist Lee Weeks to take on pop culture’s greatest hero, Batman! This collection includes “Cold Days,” as Bruce Wayne gets jury duty for a court case involving Mr. Freeze! Will the evidence cause Batman to rethink his methods? In “Knightmares,” Batman chases a new foe who outsmarts him at every turn—is it someone more familiar to the Dark Knight than even he suspects? And in the Eisner Award-nominated Batman/Elmer Fudd Special, Batman ends up in the Looney Tunes character’s crosshairs in a story you never expected! Plus, classic tales illustrated by Weeks, including “Prodigal,” in which Dick Grayson took on the Batman cowl for the first time. Collects Batman #51-53 and #67, Batman Annual #2, and Batman/Elmer Fudd Special #1

The Batman Who Laughs TP

Written By Scott Snyder And James Tynion Iv

Art By Jock And Eduardo Risso

cover by JOCK

ON SALE 09/08/20

$19.99 US | 232 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-446-3

The Batman Who Laughs is enacting a sinister plan across the Multiverse—something both terrifying and oddly familiar. When Bruce Wayne realizes the only way to stop this madman is to kill him, he must consider violating the very rule Batman can’t ever break...the rule that created the Batman Who Laughs!

As Bruce begins to realize that all the mistakes he’s made are somehow connected, the Batman Who Laughs unleashes a brand-new evil. Enter one of the most punishing Batmen of the Dark Multiverse: the Grim Knight! Collects The Batman Who Laughs #1-7 and The Batman Who Laughs: The Grim Knight #1.

Batman Vol. 1: Their Dark Designs HC

Written By James Tynion Iv

Art By Guillem March, Jorge Jimenez, Tony S. Daniel And Carlo Pagulayan

Cover By Yasmine Putri

ON SALE 10/20/20

$34.99 US | 264 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-556-9

It’s a new day in Gotham City, and it’s anything but the same old Batman. With Bane vanquished and one of his longtime allies gone, Batman has to pick up the pieces and step up his game. He has a new plan for Gotham City, and he’s not the only one. Deathstroke has returned as well—and that’s just the start of a conspiracy that will rock Batman’s world. Who is the mysterious master criminal known as the Designer, and what dark secret do they share with The Joker, Penguin, Riddler, and…Catwoman? And what do their machinations mean for Gotham? Plus, meet Punchline—The Joker’s new partner in chaos! Collects Batman #86-94.

Batman: Gotham By Gaslight Deluxe Edition HC

Written By Brian Augustyn And Jeff Parker

Art By Mike Mignola, P. Craig Russell, Eduardo Barreto, Greg Tocchini, And Evan “Doc” Shaner

Cover By Mike Mignola

ON SALE 10/06/20

$34.99 US | 208 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875” | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9982-8

These are the unforgettable tales that pit the Dark Knight against Jack the Ripper and a death-dealer from the skies over Gotham City! The classic Elseworlds tales Batman: Gotham by Gaslight and Batman: Master of the Future are collected in a new, deluxe edition, also including Convergence: Shazam! #1-2 and Countdown Presents: The Search for Ray Palmer: Gotham by Gaslight #1.

Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 3: Greetings From Gotham TP

Written By Peter J. Tomasi

Art By Doug Mahnke, Christian Duce, Kyle Hotz, And Others

Cover By Doug Mahnke

ON SALE 09/29/20

$17.99 US | 144 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-554-5

Now available in softcover! Detective Jim Corrigan has been shot on the streets of Gotham City—and the Spectre must reach out to Batman to help him find the assassin! There’s only one life Batman would be willing to risk saving Jim Corrigan and the Spectre: his own! Plus, Deadshot returns to Gotham City following his stint with the Suicide Squad, and Batman fears that without the oversight of Amanda Waller, Floyd Lawton will go back to his old ways. Collects Detective Comics #1006-1011.

Batman: Curse Of The White Knight HC

Written By Sean Murphy

Art By Sean Murphy And Klaus Janson

Cover By Sean Murphy

ON SALE 09/15/20

$29.99 US | 272 PAGES | FC | DC

DC BLACK LABEL

ISBN: 978-1-77950-448-7

In this explosive sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster Batman: White Knight, The Joker recruits Azrael to help him expose a shocking secret from the Wayne family’s legacy—and to run Gotham City into the ground! As Batman rushes to protect the city and his loved ones from danger, the mystery of his ancestry unravels, dealing a devastating blow to the Dark Knight. Exciting new villains and unexpected allies clash in this unforgettable chapter of the White Knight saga—and the truth about the blood they shed will shake Gotham to its core!

With Gotham City’s identity and institutions hanging in the balance, Barbara Gordon decides to take matters into her own hands—but will her rogue actions play right into The Joker’s plans? It all leads to the final battle of the Bats—Bruce Wayne versus Azrael—with the fate of the city at stake. Collects Batman: Curse of the White Knight #1-8 and Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze #1.

Batman: Knight Out HC

Written By Chuck Dixon

Art By Graham Nolan And Others

Cover By Graham Nolan And Tom Palmer

ON SALE 09/29/20

$39.99 US | 392 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-669-6

After a tumultuous period—including being replaced by Azrael and a deadly contagion hitting Gotham City—Batman’s back to business in this collection of stories by the fan-favorite creative team of Chuck Dixon and Graham Nolan, the creators of Bane! As Batman reels from the aftermath of the Final Night, the Riddler and Cluemaster unite for a uniquely vexing attack—and then Gunhawk and Deathstroke come to town! After all of that, if anything’s left of Gotham, Firefly might just burn it to the ground. Collects Detective Comics #703-718.

Batman: The Man Who Laughs: The Deluxe Edition HC

Written By Ed Brubaker

Art By Doug Mahnke, Patch Zircher, And Sean Phillips

Cover By Doug Mahnke

ON SALE 09/29/20

$34.99 US | 208 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875” | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-302-2

A mysterious homicidal maniac is killing prominent citizens of Gotham City, each time leaving an unusual calling card: a ghastly rictus grin plastered on the victims’ lifeless faces. Batman is on the case, and before long finds himself taking on his eventual archnemesis, The Joker! Plus, Batman teams with the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott, to untangle a murder mystery that stretches back decades. Collects Batman: The Man Who Laughs #1 in a Deluxe Edition hardcover for the first time, along with stories from Detective Comics #784-786 and Batman: Gotham Noir #1, the first team-up of the Eisner Award-winning team of writer

Ed Brubaker and artist Sean Phillips.

DC Poster Portfolio: Greg Capullo TP

Art And Cover By Greg Capullo

ON SALE 03/02/21

$24.99 US | 42 PAGES | 12” x 16” | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-803-4

DC spotlights top cover artists with the new Poster Portfolio series, continuing with era-defining superstar Greg Capullo! This collection includes 20 of Capullo’s most memorable DC images, highlighted by his years on Batman and his DC Universe-rocking events Dark Nights: Metal and Dark Nights: Death Metal!

Printed on heavy card stock paper at a big 12 inches by 16 inches, the pages of the Poster Portfolio are easily removed from the binding and are suitable for framing.

Doom Patrol: Weight Of The Worlds TP

Written By Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Jeremy Lambert, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, And Steve Orlando

Art By James Harvey, Evan “Doc” Shaner, Nick Pitarra, Becky Cloonan, Omar Francia, And Nick Derington

Cover By Nick Derington

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 09/22/20

$19.99 US | 192 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-078-6

The Doom Patrol goes on an epic trip around the solar system, facing off against the fanatical fitness fiends of planet Orbius, the Marathon Eternal, and more. Big changes are coming for these heroes as Robotman comes to terms with his new life as a human, and Flex Mentallo seeks Destiny Beach. Collects Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #1-7.

Doomsday Clock: The Complete Collection TP

Written By Geoff Johns

Art And Cover By Gary Frank

ON SALE 10/13/20

$39.99 US | 456 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-605-4

The story you thought you’d never see—now collected in one volume! The world of Watchmen collides with the DC Universe, as presented by master storytellers Geoff Johns and Gary Frank (Shazam!: Origins, Batman: Earth One).

Seven years after the events of Watchmen, Adrian Veidt has been exposed as the murderer of millions. Now a fugitive, he has come up with a new plan to redeem himself in the eyes of the world. The first step? Finding Dr. Manhattan. Alongside a new Rorschach and the deadly new duo Mime and Marionette, he follows Manhattan’s trail into the DC Universe—which is on the brink of collapse as international tensions push the “Doomsday Clock” ever closer to midnight. Is this all Dr. Manhattan’s doing? Collects Doomsday Clock #1-12.

Fables Compendium One TP

Written By Bill Willingham

Art By Mark Buckingham, Lan Medina, Steve Leialoha, Craig Hamilton, P. Craig Russell, Tony Akins, David Hahn, Bryan Talbot, Linda Medley, And Others

New Cover By Mark Buckingham

ON SALE 09/29/20

$59.99 US | 1,184 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-454-8

Collecting the first six story arcs of the Eisner Award-winning modern fairy tale classic in an affordably priced compendium! When a savage creature known only as the Adversary conquered the fabled lands of legends and fairy tales, the famous figures of folklore were forced into exile. Disguised among the ordinary citizens of modern-day New York City, these magical characters created their own peaceful and secret society called Fabletown.

But when Snow White’s party-girl sister, Rose Red, is apparently murdered, it’s up to Fabletown’s sheriff—the reformed Big Bad Wolf, better known as Bigby—to find the killer. Meanwhile, trouble of a different sort brews at the Fables’ upstate farm, where nonhuman inhabitants are preaching revolution...and threatening the carefully nurtured secrecy of Fabletown.

Collecting Fables #1-41, Fables: The Last Castle, Fables: 1,001 Nights of Snowfall, and a short story from Fables: Legends in Exile.

Hard Time: The Complete Series TP

Written By Steve Gerber And Mary Skrenes

Art By Brian Hurtt And Steve Bird

Cover By Tomer Hanuka

ON SALE 10/20/20

$39.99 US | 464 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-821-8

From Steve Gerber, the late creator of subversive classics like Howard the Duck, Hard Time is one of his most unique creations! What was supposed to be a stupid prank ends up costing four students their lives—and 15-year-old Ethan Harrow his future. But something powerful has been growing within Ethan, and now it’s escaped.

When Ethan and Brandon agreed to prank the jocks at school, Ethan thought they would get a laugh. When Brandon goes over the edge...Ethan manifests some metaphysical force that kills his friend. The results of the trial are swift and severe, and the judge sentences Ethan to 50 years in prison. Will this powerful force living inside Ethan end up being a source of power, a chance at redemption, or the cruelest of curses? And is there anyone who can help him control it? Collects Hard Time #1-12 and Hard Time: Season Two #1-7.

House Of Whispers Vol. 3: Watching The Watchers TP

Written By Nalo Hopkinson And Dan Watters

Art By Dominike “Domo” Stanton And Matthew Dow Smith

Cover By David Mack

ON SALE 10/27/20

$19.99 US | 248 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-431-9

The goddess Erzulie is grieving the loss of one of her husbands, while her remaining spouses are asking themselves if they can remain by her side. But in the darkness, the Corinthian has his eyes on Erzulie’s place. Erzulie will need allies—including Papa Midnite, the dangerous immortal on whom everyone in the afterlife has sworn revenge! Collects House of Whispers #13-22.

JSA By Geoff Johns Book Four TP

Written By Geoff Johns And David Goyer

Art By Leonard Kirk, Stephen Sadowski, Patrick Gleason, Keith Giffen, Peter Snejbjerg, And Others

Cover By Michael Bair

ON SALE 10/20/20

$39.99 US | 352 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-561-3

Geoff Johns’s epic JSA run continues as heroes from around the world are vanishing, the JSA is divided, and the team is vulnerable to the threat of Vandal Savage! In the Ultra-Humanite’s latest world-conquering scheme, heroes from around the world—including members of the JSA—are vanishing, and those who remain must forge an unusual alliance with the Icicle to save the day. And with the JSA divided, handling multiple matters in different eras, several heroes find themselves in ancient Egypt, fighting the immortal villain Vandal Savage and an earlier incarnation of the powerful Black Adam. However, Power Girl and Dr. Mid-Nite also have their hands full with separate cases. Collects JSA #32-45.

John Constantine: Hellblazer Vol. 1: Marks of Woe TP

Written By Simon Spurrier

Art By Aaron Campbell, Matías Bergara, Marcio Takara, And Others

Cover By Bilquis Evely

ON SALE 09/29/20

$19.99 US | 216 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-289-6

John Constantine is back in London, back to his old tricks—and just in time, as things have become very dark indeed in his old stomping grounds. A small-time gang lord has found himself dealing with a big-time outbreak of supernatural weirdness...and, without any allies to call on and nothing left to call his own, John doesn’t have much choice in taking a paycheck from one of London’s worst, or accepting the help of one of the gang lord’s would-be foot soldiers. But what should be an open-and-shut exorcism turns out to be nothing but...and the madness is just getting started! Collects The Sandman Universe Presents: Hellblazer #1, John Constantine: Hellblazer #1-6, and Books of Magic #14.

Justice League International Omnibus Vol. 2 HC

Written By Keith Giffen, J.M. Dematteis, Len Wein, And Others

Art By Adam Hughes, Mike Mckone, Keith Giffen, Bart Sears, Marshall Rogers, Chris Sprouse, And Others

Cover By Bart Sears

ON SALE 11/03/20

$125.00 US | 1,192 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875” | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-296-4

The “bwa-ha-ha” era continues as the writing team of Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis is joined by artists including Adam Hughes, Mike McKone, and more! In these issues, Blue Beetle and Booster Gold open “Club JLI,” G’nort takes center stage against the Scarlet Skier, Martian Manhunter and Guy Gardner battle Despero, the Justice League International teams up with Justice League Europe, plus much more! Collects Justice League America #31-50, Justice League America Annual #4, Justice League Quarterly #1, Justice League Europe #7-25, Justice League Europe Annual #1, and Justice League International Special #1.

New Teen Titans Omnibus Vol. 5 HC

Written By Marv Wolfman, Paul Levitz, George Pérez, Roy Thomas, And Others

Art By Eduardo Barreto, Erik Larsen, Pat Broderick, Kelley Jones, And Others

Cover By Eduardo Barreto

ON SALE 11/24/20

$99.99 US | 744 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875” | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-473-9

The New Teen Titans era reaches the finish line in the fifth massive collection of the historic 1980s series! This omnibus collection of Marv Wolfman’s celebrated run includes the climactic stories before The New Teen Titans relaunched as The New Titans. See the final battle between the Titans and the Hybrid, Starfire framed for murder by Wildebeest, Mother Mayhem giving birth to Brother Blood’s “Blood Child,” and Hammer and Sickle targeting Red Star for death! Collects The New Teen Titans #32-49, The New Teen Titans Annual #3-4, Tales of the Teen Titans #91, Secret Origins #13, Secret Origins Annual #3, and Infinity Inc. #45.

Mister Miracle: The Deluxe Edition HC

Written By Tom King

Art And Cover By Mitch Gerads

ON SALE 10/06/20

$49.99 US | 376 PAGES

7.0625” x 10.875” | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-557-6

The Eisner Award-winning miniseries is collected in a new deluxe edition! Scott Free is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. So great that he escaped Granny Goodness’s gruesome orphanage and the dangers of Apokolips to travel across galaxies and set up a new life on Earth with his wife, the former Female Fury known as Big Barda. Using the stage name Mister Miracle, he has made a career for himself showing off his acrobatic escape techniques. He even caught the attention of the Justice League, which counted him among its ranks. Scott Free has everything...so why isn’t it enough? Mister Miracle has mastered every illusion, achieved every stunt, pulled off every trick—except one. He has never escaped death. Is it even possible? Our hero is going to have to kill himself if he wants to find out. Collects Mister Miracle #1-12, plus with sketches, scripts, and the full pencil art to issue #1!

The Sandman: The Deluxe Edition Book One HC

Written By Neil Gaiman With Matt Wagner

Art By Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Chris Bachalo, Michael Zulli, Teddy Kristiansen, And Others

New Cover By Michael Wm. Kaluta

ON SALE 11/03/20

$49.99 US | 528 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875” | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9932-3

At last, The Sandman is collected in a new series of deluxe edition hardcovers! As this epic, award-winning series begins, an occultist attempting to capture Death to bargain for eternal life traps her younger brother Dream instead. After his 70-year imprisonment and eventual escape, Morpheus goes on a quest for his lost objects of power. On his arduous journey, Morpheus encounters Lucifer, John Constantine, and an all-powerful madman. Collects The Sandman issues #1-16 and Sandman Midnight Theatre #1, featuring the one and only meeting of Morpheus and Wesley Dodds, the Golden Age hero called the Sandman.

Shazam!: The Deluxe Edition HC

Shazam!: The Deluxe Edition Hc

Written By Geoff Johns

Art And Cover By Gary Frank

ON SALE 10/13/20

$34.99 US | 208 PAGES | 7.0625” x 10.875” | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-684-9

The World’s Mightiest Mortal is reborn in this incredible tale from Justice League #7-11, #0, #14-16, and #18-21, now available as a deluxe edition hardcover! Young orphan Billy Batson has bounced from foster home to foster home, but when he’s drawn to the Rock of Eternity, he is imbued with powers beyond those of any mortal man! But can he learn how to handle those powers in time to defeat the villainous Black Adam? Find out in this new title from the creative team of writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank, the team behind Doomsday Clock and Batman: Earth One. Includes never before seen extras, plus a new introduction by Geoff Johns!

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen: Who Killed Jimmy Olsen? TP

Written By Matt Fraction

Art And Cover By Steve Lieber

ON SALE 10/13/20

$29.99 US | 320 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-462-3

Jimmy Olsen must die! Wait, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Jimmy Olsen lives! Superman’s best friend and Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen tours the bizarre underbelly of the DC Universe in this new series featuring death, destruction, giant turtles, and more, combining Silver Age energy with a distinctly modern sensibility! It’s a centuries-spanning whirlwind of weird that starts in Metropolis and ends in Gotham City. Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Sex Criminals, Hawkeye) makes his DC debut with Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, an irreverent, hijinks-filled journey across the weirdest and wildest corners of the DCU, illustrated by Eisner Award-winning artist Steve Lieber. Collects Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #1-12.

Young Justice Book Five TP

Written By Peter David

Art And Cover By Todd Nauck And Lary Stucker

On Sale 10/20/20

$34.99 Us | 344 Pages | Fc | Dc

Isbn: 978-1-77950-221-6

The original incarnation of Young Justice comes to a close with the next volume from Peter David and Todd Nauck! In this volume, the team takes a terrifying trip to Apokolips as part of “Our Worlds at War,” and find themselves in the crossfire of “Joker’s Last Laugh”! Plus, the Ray joins the team, Wonder Girl takes the lead, and the secret behind Secret’s past is revealed! Collects Young Justice #33-43, Young Justice: Our Worlds at War #1, and pages from Impulse #77, and Superboy #91.