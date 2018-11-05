If you missed Fortnite's strangest live event yet or just want to see it again, it's all right here

Fortnite 's giant purple cube named Kevin died on Sunday roughly 30 meters above Leaky Lake after an extended struggle with levitation. Memorial services were held immediately afterward in an endless white expanse where friends and family were invited to float weightlessly amongst themselves and in the company of abstract forms that coalesced into crystalline butterflies. Kevin was 72 days old.

The finale for the Fortnitemares event was easily the biggest and strangest Fortnite live event yet, and you can catch our recording of the entire proceedings in the video above. If you can't watch right now, here's the quick recap: it started with Kevin (RIP) spinning faster and faster in its spot above Leaky Lake. Kevin's cracks deepened and it exploded, the blinding white light subsiding as all 100 or so players found themselves in the aforementioned weightless expanse. Then a crystal butterfly thing fluttered over, landed on the characters' fingers, and a chime rang out before they were sent skydiving back down to the Battle Royale map.

It was a mildly religious experience, peeling back layers of Fortnite Battle Royale's strange, ever-evolving lore that Epic Games has only made the barest of teases at before. Not only did the event bring the Halloween-themed festivities (complete with AI-controlled zombies) to a close, it also revamped the Leaky Lake area under the former site of the cube. Now it's gone druidic with a Stone Henge-like arrangement of standing boulders in the center. Prominent rings of land with chest-studded craggy peaks also mean there's relatively little water left in this alleged lake.

Much of the area seems to be below water level though, so it could all flood right back up. You never know what kind of changes will come to the Fortnite map next as Fortnite season 6 rolls on.