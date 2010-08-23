If Raiden from Metal Gear Solid Rising had a lightsaber

A clever YouTube user has edited the Metal Gear Solid Rising trailer from E3 and changed Raiden's sword into a lightsaber. We hope Kojima sees the potential of this application of Jedi-ness and includes it in the game as an unlockable.

The video is currently lacking sound of any kind and also runs for a tantalisingly swift eight seconds before it's all over (aww). However, interest has been so high, the guy says he'll be doing a longer, full-FX version soon with both swooshy Star Wars sounds and full-coloured trails, so watch this space.

