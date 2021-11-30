HTC Vive VR kits are still at their lowest prices ever for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday VR deals are still as strong as ever, as HTC Vive headsets are still at their lowest prices ever over at Amazon, a deal that started on Black Friday and is still available at the time of writing.

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR system's price is still 28% off, a massive discount that brings the whole package down to just $649 for a limited time - its lowest price ever. Meanwhile, you can snag the headset alone for only $399, which is also an excellent deal if you don't need controllers and other accessories. The HTC Pro bundle is $899 (25% off, and another record low price) for Cyber Monday, while the HTC Pro Eye bundle is 21% off at $1099. You can also snag the HTC Pro Eye headset alone for $599.

Save $250 - The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is at its lowest price ever, making this an excellent entry point to wired PC-based VR. The headset alone is also on sale for Cyber Monday.



Save $300 - Despite lacking the Pro 2's improved resolution, the original HTC Vive Pro is still a solid piece of kit, and it has a lot of features the Cosmos is missing. If you're looking for a more immersive experience but still don't feel like totally breaking the bank tonight so late into the deals season, this is one to consider.

Save $300 - This here's the Cyber Monday VR deal for the most dedicated VR enthusiasts, as it's a significant jump in price but includes the coveted internal eye-tracking technology. At $300 off its normal price, now's not a bad time to take the plunge if you've had your eye on this kit. Here's the discounted standalone headset if you just want that.

A really solid, and decidedly more affordable, alternative to HTC's lineup of VR headsets is the Oculus Quest 2, Facebook - sorry, Meta's - cheaper, all-in-one VR headset. The best Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deal out there is a $50 gift card you can get with the purchase of a headset. Best Buy, Newegg, and Amazon are offering up the deal, but it's unlikely to stick around too much longer.

For the last (but certainly not least) of the deals, keep tabs on our live Cyber Monday gaming deals guide, which is tracking all the latest sales minute-by-minute.