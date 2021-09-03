How to watch What We Do in the Shadows online and stream season 3 from anywhere

Gargoyles, Sirens and Atlantic City casinos are just some of the horrors in store in What We Do in the Shadows season 3, as Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo and Colin quickly gloss over the debt they owe to Guillermo and sink their teeth into a good old-fashioned power struggle for Vampiric Council supremacy. Winner gets to sit on the throne! Here's how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online and stream new episodes around the world.
- See also: How to watch The Suicide Squad
You might not believe it when he's got a vacuum cleaner in hand, but Nandor also demonstrates how he seized possession of that "Relentless" moniker, as he tries to roll back the centuries and get back into the dating game.
Can he find soon-to-be-ex-wife-No.38 without the assistance of ultimate winghorse John?
Guillermo also finds out that being a fully-fledged member of the team is a lot like being... whatever he was before, and Colin prepares to turn 100.
Sillier than ever, you'll be able to watch What We Do in the Shadows online across the globe, as season 3 kicks off on Thursday, September 2 at 10pm ET / PT on FX. Not going to be in the country? Why not try a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and tune into your domestic broadcaster?
How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in the US
How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in Canada
How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in the UK
How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in Australia
How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online from anywhere
Want more?
Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).
For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.
For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.