UFC 271 PPV live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 online

How to watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Main card begins: 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas, United States

Live stream: ESPN Plus (US); UFC Fight Pass (Canada); BT Sport (UK); Kayo (AUS).

UFC 271 is taking place tonight at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (that's 3am GMT) with early prelims beginning at 3pm PT / 6pm ET should you want to catch all the action. Here's to watch UFC 271 PPV anywhere in the world.

It's all about that Middleweight Championship bout at UFC 271, which will see Robert Whittaker attempt to strip the belt from Israel Adesanya. The two fighters previously collided during the main event of UFC 243, where The Last Stylebender knocked out The Reaper in the second round.

With that said, can Whittaker equalize and claim the title? It's no easy feat for sure. Adesanya has only conceded one loss in his entire professional MMA career, having been defeated by Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision at UFC 259. Both combatants are clearly skilled when it comes to laying their opponents out on the mat, so it remains to be seen if this bout will go the full five rounds or come to a close earlier than anticipated.

Of course, there's far more happening at UFC 271 than that, as momentum behind the co-main event bout between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa shows. It's a clash of heavyweights for sure, and these two knockout artists are sure to bring their A-game.

The Black Beast is by far the more experienced fighter here, with his boxing and Muay Thai prowess leading to 21 of 26 victories by knockout; he's definitely a force to be reckoned with.

Now, that's not to discount Bam Bam's stopping power either; Tuivasa made a name for himself early in his career with first-round knockout victories in under a minute. Can he rekindle the fire and take Lewis down? It truly is all to play for at UFC 271 - you're not going to want to miss this!

UFC 271 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 271 in the US

ESPN+ is the only destination to watch UFC 271 in the US as the sports broadcaster has had exclusive streaming rights for several years now. Existing customers can watch UFC 271 for just $74.99, though, should you be new to the MMA world, you can pick up the UFC Bundle, which combines both the UFC 271 PPV and a full year of ESPN Plus for only $99.98. With that said, we think that The Disney Bundle offers the best value for money right now, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu+ for just $13.99 per month. This is the ideal way to get all of your streaming content localized in one place for a low rate on top of the PPV purchase.

How to watch UFC 271 live stream in Canada

How to watch UFC 271 PPV in the UK

If you're based in the UK, and are an existing BT customer, then the UFC 271 PPV is available to you at no extra cost through BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. However, you can also catch UFC 271 through the BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 which gets you access to the Prelims and the Main Card. If you're interested in the Early Prelims, however, they are available through UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 271 in Australia

The best place to watch the UFC 271 PPV in the land down under is through Main Event for $54.95. It is also available through both Foxtel and Main Event for the same price, too. If you want to watch more than just the Main Card, however, then you will need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 271 PPV live stream: full fight card

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am GMT)

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa

Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson

Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo

Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am GMT)

Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa

Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O'Neill

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell

William Knight vs Maxim Grishin

The early prelims begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (or 11pm GMT)

Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence

Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant

AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Sergey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs Mike Mathetha

