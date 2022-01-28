How to watch Super Bowl 2022: live stream the big game from anywhere

The big game is coming up fast, and many are wondering how to watch Super Bowl 2022 now that we're in the thick of the playoff tension. With four teams still vying for a spot at SoFi in February, it's still all for the taking so, whether it's the Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers, or Rams taking that first kick-off there's plenty to get excited about.

With a weekend of surprise upsets turning Tom Brady away from a Super Bowl winning streak and sending Green Bay packing, this year's big game is certainly shaping up to be one for the ages. The underdogs are here to fight, so we're showing you exactly how to watch Super Bowl 2022 wherever you are in the world.

We already know five people who will definitely be gracing the field this year; Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are all slated to hit the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022.

Super Bowl 2022 Essential Info Date: February 13 Kick off time: likely 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT / 10.30am AEDT Stadium: SoFi Stadium, California Watch in the US: NBC via Peacock, Sling TV, or FuboTV Watch in the UK: BBC iPlayer Watch in Australia: 7Plus

Set against the backdrop of a sparkling new SoFi Stadium, Super Bowl 2022 will be the 56th championship yet. That's some backdrop, as well. The new home of the LA Chargers and Rams cost $5.5 billion to create and is best known for its iconic display ring hanging above the field itself.

It's certainly a luxurious setting for what is so far promising to be a nail-biter of a game. Playoff wins so far have been white knuckle, with the Chiefs just scooping the Bills in overtime and a final second field goal taking Brady's company off the board so picking an easy winner at this point is providing difficult.

However, we're making sure you don't miss a second of the action, with our full guide to scoring a Super Bowl 2022 live stream this February.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 from anywhere in the world

US and UK viewers can watch Super Bowl LVI on NBC (via Peacock, Sling TV, or Fubo TV if you've cut the cord), and BBC iPlayer respectively, but these services are geo-blocked to viewers outside of those countries unless you use a VPN to simulate being in another country that is. A VPN will let you access these online streams from anywhere in the world.

A VPN not only offers safer and more secure online browsing but can also mask important private data about yourself from sites you visit and protect your personal information.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Express VPN is one of the most popular VPN software out there - and for good reason. We rate it as the best VPN provider available, with super-fast speeds and excellent security. Not only that, but thanks to wide compatibility across PC, laptops, mobile, Fire TV (not for iPlayer though), Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and more you'll be able to watch the big game on the big screen as well. Plus, annual plans also come with three months extra for free right now with an easy 30-day money-back guarantee if you do change your mind. It's worth noting, however, that Express VPN is currently unable to stream BBC iPlayer on Amazon Firesticks right now. If this was your preferred play, we'd recommend checking out NordVPN instead. You'll still find that excellent 30-day guarantee on offer here as well. To watch Super Bowl 2022 using a VPN, simply install your software and select a new location from the list on offer. Once connected, you'll be browsing the web and enjoying content as if you're in that selected location.

How to watch Super Bowl LVI in the US

NBC via Peacock, Sling TV, or FuboTV US viewers will be able to watch the Super Bowl on NBC, with a live stream available on Peacock, Sling TV, or Fubo TV. NBC's own official streaming service (Peacock) will cost you $4.99 a month, and you'll need the Peacock Premium tier to gain access to a Super Bowl 2022 live stream. However, we'd recommend sticking with either Sling TV or Fubo for this one. Both services are offering trials that, if grabbed at just the right time, will allow you to watch Super Bowl 2022 online for free. Sling TV is currently offering a three-day free trial, but you can also access a live stream using the Blue package, which comes in at $34.99 a month. Or, go for a full week of content with a seven-day free trial of Fubo TV. Monthly rates are a little pricier here if you do stick around once the Lombardi's been handed out, at $64.99 a month, but you are getting a massive amount of content for your cash.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free in the UK

BBC Two or BBC iPlayer

UK viewers can tune into BBC Two on TV from 11:30pm on Sunday, February 13. Or, if you've lost the telly for the night, you can live stream Super Bowl LVI on BBC iPlayer as well. Both services are completely free with a TV license. The BBC option is popular around the world due to the zero ads policy on the broadcasting service, so you get even more analysis between plays instead of irritating ad breaks. Oh, and the iPlayer is 100% FREE. If you're outside of the UK, you will of course need a VPN as highlighted above. Sky Sports will also be offering up coverage, or you can tune into NFL Game Pass if you're after US commentary (and those classic Super Bowl ads).

Watch a Super Bowl LVI live stream in Canada

DAZN

DAZN is your destination for catching a Super Bowl live stream in Canada. The streaming service has been providing Canadian NFL fans with coverage of the entire season this year, and now you can pick up a one-month free trial ahead of the big game as well. Usually costing just CA$20 a month ($150 a year), DAZN brings NFL Game Pass, RedZone access, and plenty more NFL original content to Canada at a bargain price. Plus you're also getting exclusive access to Premier League and Champions League soccer as well.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 in Australia

7Plus

Australian viewers can catch a free Super Bowl LVI live stream on 7Plus, with the big game also hitting Channel 7 and ESPN. You'll need to tune in ahead of the 9.30am AEST start time on Monday, February 14.

Prep for the big game with all the best Super Bowl TV deals available right now. Or, take a look at the latest ESPN prices to get a jump on more sports coverage.