How to watch Square Enix Presents Spring 2021

Looking for info on how to watch Square Enix Presents event?



With the showcase set to premiere the latest instalment of the Life is Strange series today via live stream, here’s where you can tune in. The Square-Enix Spring 2021 stream will take place at 10am PDT/5pm GMT/1pm EST and will be broadcast on the Square Enix YouTube channel (linked below), their Twitch channel , and their various social media sites.

As promised when the event was announced last week, this approximately 40-minute showcase will give fans their first glimpse at a new Life is Strange game. A few weeks prior to this announcement, a series of Life is Strange leaks surfaced online which could give clues as to what may be announced at today’s event. However, until the presentation takes place, this all remains as speculation.

The official Life is Strange Twitter account did give fans a small peek at what the main protagonist of the new title looks like, albeit from behind and surrounded by shadows which makes it more difficult to distinguish who they might be.

Glimpse your all-new protagonist.On March 18, we'll reveal the new #LifeIsStrange game at #SquareEnixPresents, which will feature a brand new cast, power and story. pic.twitter.com/sgiB9evk6MMarch 12, 2021 See more

Alongside Life is Strange, Square Enix have also revealed that other games such as Outriders , Marvel’s Avengers , Just Cause Mobile , and Balan Wonderworld will also be making an appearance. The publisher also added in a promotional poster that the presentation will feature Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary celebrations as well as a preview of a new Square Enix Montreal studio’s game, who have previously worked on mobile games Hitman Go and Tomb Raider Go.