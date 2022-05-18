How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once: theaters and streaming

Everything Everywhere All at Once has arrived on the big screen with a bang in both the US and the UK. The movie is family drama meets action comedy, with a healthy dose of multiversal sci-fi, following Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), a woman drawn from her ordinary life into an adventure through the multiverse after she discovers that she is the only one who can save every world in existence from an ominous threat.

Directed by Swiss Army Man helmers Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (who are also known as the Daniels), the ensemble cast also includes Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

If you haven't seen the movie yet, we've put together this guide on how to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once, with all the latest information about both its theatrical and streaming releases.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once in theaters

The only way to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once in the US is in a movie theater. The film had a limited release on March 25 in the US and a wide release on April 8 after premiering at the South by Southwest film festival on March 11.

As for the UK, the film finally reached cinemas on May 9 as previews began at Picturehouse cinemas. Since May 10, the film has had a wider release in Cineworlds, Curzons, Odeons, and other theaters.

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once on streaming?

(Image credit: A24)

Unfortunately Everything Everywhere All at Once is not streaming at the moment – the film is playing exclusively in theaters.

It remains to be seen if the film will head to a streamer at a later date in either the US or the UK. However, the movie will be released on 4K Blu-ray on June 14.

