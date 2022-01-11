How to watch Encanto online - stream the new Disney movie for less

If you missed it in theaters at the end of last year, you can now watch Encanto online from home - it's available to members of the Disney Plus streaming service at no extra charge. And because it's exclusive to that platform, you won't find the movie anywhere else. In other words, you'll have to sign up if you want to stream Encanto.

So, how much does a membership cost? You'll find the full details in your region below, but it's pretty affordable either way. A Disney Plus subscription isn't much more expensive than a couple of coffees, so you don't need a second mortgage to stream Encanto. In addition, there's no extra paywall (known as Premier Access and used in 2021 for Black Widow) locking you out of being able to watch Encanto online. If you have a membership, you can login and see the film right away.

Disney Plus prices: See deals and offers here

Let's get to it, shall we? Here's exactly how much it costs to watch Encanto online where you are. You'll find tips on how to take advantage of good Disney Plus sign-up deals here too, so you may be able to save some cash as well.

Watch Encanto online - USA

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

Want to stream Encanto? The only way of getting hold of the movie is via Disney Plus; it won't appear on any other streaming service. Luckily for us, it isn't all that expensive. In fact, you can get a cheap $7.99 per-month membership right off the bat. However, it's not necessarily the best value. The annual sub is arguably better because you're getting 12 months for the price of 10. Meanwhile, the Disney Plus bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m without Hulu ads) provides the most bang for buck.



Watch Encanto - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Want to watch Encanto as soon as it comes out on streaming? All you need to do is sign up for Disney Plus, which is now available for $11.99 per month (or $119.99 if you buy a full year upfront, effectively giving you 12 months for the price of 10). Now that the Disney Plus free trial isn't around anymore, it's your cheapest option.



Watch Encanto - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

The latest Disney animated film is available to stream on Disney Plus right now, so you can watch Encanto with a standard monthly sign-up or an annual pass (available for £79.90). No matter which one you choose, you'll be able to access everything the service has to offer.



Watch Encanto - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Disney Plus is the home of Encanto in Australia, and the film became available on the streaming service last Christmas Eve. All you need to access it is the basic $11.99 per-month subscription, but you a better option for those wanting max value for money is the $119.99 annual fee. This gets you 12 months of the streaming service for the price of 10, saving you around $24 overall.



Disney Plus deals where you are

Check for Disney Plus deals in your region Check for Disney Plus deals in your region

Hoping to stream Encanto where you are? It should be available via Disney Plus, as the film is exclusive to that streaming service. And if you don't have Disney Plus in your region, don't worry; it should be there soon, as Disney has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.

