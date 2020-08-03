How to watch DC movies in order (release date and chronological)

With DC FanDome on the horizon, you’re probably thinking about starting a DC rewatch. Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being able to watch all the DC movies in order is a slightly trickier proposition – be it either in-universe chronological order or release order.

That’s because the DCEU (as it’s informally known) has a grey area on what does and doesn’t count as part of its main universe.

Even then, it’s not always super obvious what happened when or, as in the case with the Justice League Snyder Cut, what’s actually canon. That means the tapestry Warner Bros. is trying to weave through its films can have several loose threads and confusing throughlines that need clearing up.

And clear it up we shall. Below, we’ll guide you through how to watch the DC movies in order. First up, in order of release – including a quick rundown of what should be part of your canon mainline binge. Then, if you want to get super geeky with it, there’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch DCEU movies in chronological order, starting with Wonder Woman.

How to watch DC movies in order – release order

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

Best for: Newcomers to DC and those who want to catch up before Wonder Woman 1984

While the likes of Christopher Nolan’s Bat-trilogy or Constantine don’t count as DCEU and should be treated as standalone, non-connected entities, mostly everything Man of Steel forwards is part of the same DC universe. But it’s still hard to pin down. Should you count Joker? What about 2021’s The Batman?

For simplicity’s sake, we’re sticking to everything that is definitely part of one larger universe or has crossover characters that bridge two or more movies, such as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Here’s how to watch the DCEU in release order, discounting the movies that haven’t yet been released.

DC movies yet to be released – in order

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Justice League Snyder Cut (2021)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Black Adam (2021)

The Flash (2022)

Shazam 2 (2022)

Aquaman 2 (2022)

How to watch DC movies in order – chronological order

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Best for: Those who are rewatching the DCEU; charting Wonder Woman’s journey

The chronological order of DC movies is mostly easy and pales in comparison to the near two-dozen on offer from Marvel’s side of things, even if the exact years are less clear-cut.

Still, some (such as Aquaman and Shazam) are quite hard to pin down into the correct timeframe. Atlantis doesn’t exactly have underwater calendars in every scene.

Even if the years aren’t nailed down beyond Wonder Woman’s entries, there is an agreed-upon chronological order thanks to some Easter eggs (such as a “Superman is back!” poster in Shazam! and Harley Quinn’s Birds of Prey break-up with Joker) that keeps things relatively simple. It goes like this.

Wonder Woman’s “flashbacks” (1914-18)

Wonder Woman 1984 (take a guess)

Man of Steel

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Wonder Woman’s “modern day” scenes

Suicide Squad

Birds of Prey

Justice League

Aquaman

Shazam!

If you want to get even more granular, you can queue up certain scenes to watch in chronological order – but it could get messy.

Some of Justice League, for example, clearly overlaps with Aquaman. Suicide Squad also features some pre-Man of Steel flashbacks to Bruce Wayne’s early crusading in Gotham. But, by and large, it helps to keep things streamlined and to use the list above, with only Wonder Woman’s “modern day” scenes being crucial to the chronological order of the DCEU in terms of plot.

How does the Snyder Cut affect the DC watch order?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We’ll have to wait until 2021 (or DC’s FanDome event) to see how the Snyder Cut ties into the DCEU-at-large. For now, it’s best to err on the side of caution and place it firmly outside of DCEU canon until we know otherwise.

Then there’s the thorny issue of The Flash bringing back Michael Keaton’s Batman in 2022, potentially due to some multiverse shenanigans. We’ll cross that incredibly rickety bridge when we get there but, for the time being at least, things are fairly easy to follow in the DCEU.

DC standalone movies: is there a correct order?

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

One last thing to mop up: it may be tempting to try and stick Joker and The Batman into any sort of order but they operate in their own spheres and should be treated as such. Essentially, you can watch Joker and the upcoming The Batman in any order. They’re very much their own beasts and don’t connect to the DCEU in any way whatsoever.

