Gearbox to reveal first set of Borderlands 3 DLC later today: Here's how to watch the live stream

Borderlands 3 has only been out for a week, but Vault Hunters are already reaching the max level threshold of 50, looking for new things to do as they endlessly loot farm for the best Borderlands Legendaries.

Thankfully, Gearbox is about to lift the curtain on the looter shooter's ambitious post-launch roadmap, which promises to be made up of hot fixes, content updates, and the kind of big, bold story expansions that have long been a staple of the franchise since the original Borderlands in 2009.

The reveal is taking place during the first episode of The Borderlands Show, which you'll be able to catch live on Borderlands' Twitch channel from 10 AM PT/12 PM CST/1 PM ET/6 PM BST.

Gearbox has promised a better look at both the Bloody Harvest and Maliwan Takedown DLCs already announced for game (both of which will be free to all Borderlands 3 owners), alongside a more extensive conversation around the paid story expansions that the studio has planned for its sequel at a later date.

Borderlands 3's creative director Paul Sage will be at the show for a "candid conversation" around the game's rocky launch issues, while Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has teased that more Borderlands 3 Shift Codes will be released during the stream itself.

Speaking of updates, Gearbox released the first set of Borderlands 3 patch notes yesterday, which sought to resolve some of the game's technical issues while clamping down on loot farming for easy Legendaries. Hopefully Sage can offer more clarity on the situation later today.

