How to get free Witcher gear in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally launched and as you may already know, style is everything in Night City. So, if you're looking for some sweet new gear for your V, the game is offering themed Witcher gear you can get your hands on.

CD Projekt Red has partnered with GOG, the digital distribution platform, for some exclusive, themed Witcher 3: Wild Hunt rewards that can be worn by your character in Cyberpunk 2077, and best of all, they're free.

To get started, all you have to do is load up Cyberpunk 2077 on whichever platform you're playing on and head to the main menu. In the bottom right-hand corner of the screen you should be able to see a reward prompt that can be accessed. For those of you on PlayStation, this will be an R1 prompt. When you click on it, a small window will appear asking you to scan a QR code, which will then take you to the GOG website to login.

When you've scanned the code - which you can do with your phone camera and QR app - you'll be brought to the website, where you'll be asked to either sign in or sign up to GOG. When your done logging in you'll need to head to your email account where a verification code will be sent. After you've typed in the code, you'll be logged in and the rewards are all yours.

Heading back over to the game, it will tell you if you've received your Witcher rewards, however, you won't be able to access them straight away. Don't worry though. After creating your character, and completing the first quest in the campaign, you'll be able to visit your own apartment in Night City, where you'll be able to access your rewards from your Stash. You can remove these items into your inventory and equip them whenever you like.

Those Witcher rewards include a black, leather jacket called the Wolf School Jacket, with padding to look like armour plating and the iconic White Wolf symbol on the back. Other items include a Wolf School t-shirt and a Shupe the Troll plushie for V's apartment. But a personal favourite is the Black Unicorn Katana, which is a replica design of Geralt's sword from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the best sword for killing humans.

Each gear piece also has different armour stats, so they're perfect if you're just getting started.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched yesterday on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility.

Wondering if you should jump in? Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review. Our reviewer, Sam Loveridge, rated it 5 stars and said, "As you'd expect from the team that brought you The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 is a masterpiece of world-building, full of intrigue and distraction that will keep you diving from one quest into another with glee."

