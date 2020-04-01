How Rockstar is supporting coronavirus relief efforts with GTA Online and Red Dead Online

A portion of revenue from April and May will be sent to businesses and communities

From April 1 through May 31, Rockstar will donate 5% of all revenue generated by in-game purchases in Red Dead Online and GTA Online to coronavirus relief funds.

The company announced this plan this week. "As our teams navigate these difficult times, we see our local communities across North America, the UK, India and beyond being deeply affected," a blog post reads . "Small businesses have closed their doors, and communities who rely on government-provided support that they cannot access are struggling. The road ahead will be challenging, and we want to help where we can.

"Starting April 1st and continuing through the end of May, 5% of our revenue from purchases in our online games, GTA Online and Red Dead Online, will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. These funds will be used to help local communities and businesses struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, both directly and by supporting some of the amazing organizations who are on the ground helping those affected by this crisis."

It's unclear how exactly these funds will be distributed, but Rockstar says it will "share more on these efforts" in the coming weeks.

A mere 5% might not sound like a lot of money, but dollar-wise, this could add up to a sizable sum. Rockstar has earned billions off of in-game purchases in GTA Online alone, and it's not uncommon for it to bring in hundreds of millions in a single quarter. Bolstered by Red Dead Online revenue, this program could generate several million dollars, which will surely benefit those battling coronavirus.