Here's how to watch today's Nintendo Direct mini

Want to know how to watch the Nintendo Direct mini later today? Well, you just so happen to be in the right place.

Nintendo dropped this one on us at short notice, with the direct only being announced yesterday after a bevy of rumours. It will last around 25 minutes and will focus on upcoming third-party Switch games. You watch the Nintendo Direct mini on Nintendo's YouTube channel (opens in new tab) by following the link. The showcase starts at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST, so make sure you're there early.

It's also worth noting that the Nintendo Direct mini is "on-demand", which implies it could be a video that's going live rather than a livestream that's kicking off at the launch time. However, if you want to follow along for our reactions in real time, you can tune into our Nintendo Direct Mini live coverage.

So, what is Nintendo cooking up? Of course, the publisher hasn't revealed anything officially, though we have a few ideas. Ubisoft has seemingly leaked the Mario + Rabbids 2 release date, so we may see more of the game.

Square Enix's Tactics Ogre: Reborn has also seemingly leaked (opens in new tab) in the previous weeks, so we may see that one, too. It makes sense, as the developer skipped a showcase over non-E3, instead electing to show off Final Fantasy 16 during a State of Play stream and Final Fantasy 7 plans in a dedicated stream. Speaking of Square Enix, a rumour suggests that NieR: Automata could appear during today's Nintendo Direct Mini.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 recently got a Direct of its own, so we likely won't be seeing more of that. If we're being particularly greedy, though, we could wish for more Hollow Knight: Silksong news. The long-awaited indie game showed up at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, with news breaking that Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to Game Pass on day one. Fans also noticed when Microsoft said that everything revealed will be playable within the next 12 months, so who knows, maybe we'll hear something.

