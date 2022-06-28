Rumours suggest that NieR: Automata could appear during today's Nintendo Direct Mini

NieR: Automata fans are predicting that we could see the game make an appearance during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini showcase.

Announced yesterday, Nintendo is hosting a mini direct showcase today (June 28) at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST which is set to premiere a selection of upcoming third-party Switch games and last "roughly 25 minutes." As usual, there were a few rumours about a direct taking place this month before it was announced, and now it has been announced, there’s new rumours circulating about what could be included in the showcase.

One of these rumours comes from games journalist Nacho Requena who writes for the Spanish outlet Manual. Not only did Requena predict the direct would be taking place this week but they also said that it would focus on third-party games, which we now know turned out to be true.

Requena revealed the direct during a recent Twitch stream (opens in new tab), and also mentioned that (translation via VGC (opens in new tab)): "I’ve also been told that some Persona game will be present, though I don’t know which game." Before going on to then say: "I’ve also been told there will be another game that has been available for some time on other platforms… it’s been available for four years now."

Although Requena didn’t explicitly say what the second game they were referring to was, fans have speculated that it would be a NieR: Automata Nintendo Switch release. Requena went on to further tease this as a possibility in a recent tweet (opens in new tab) where the games writer linked to his Twitch channel and added a GIF of Nier director Yoko Taro.

Venga, a disfrutar mañana del Direct. Empezamos a las 15:30 con @AlvaroMortem, como siempre. https://t.co/j1q3fWT3xa pic.twitter.com/ZAU5stBxbjJune 27, 2022

As of right now though, this is just a rumour so it’s best to take it with a grain of salt. We do know about one game that’s very likely to appear during the direct though, after Ubisoft quietly let slip the Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope release date via the game’s store page yesterday.