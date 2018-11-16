This 75-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV is perfect for gaming, and it's 25% off at Walmart now

It’s that time of the year again. We're keeping track of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals, and some retailers are beginning the holiday shopping season early this year, as is the case with Walmart who is offering a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV with HDR capabilities for 25% off its sticker price. Normally this particular model sells for $1,479.99, but starting today, it costs just $1,179.99 exclusively at Walmart. Now that consoles and PCs alike are capable of running your favorite games of the year – like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Fallout 76 – in crystal clear 4K resolution, now is a better time than ever to take advantage of this deal. What's more, this TV is perfect for use as a PC display, as it includes the Steam Link App (which saves you another $50 in hardware).

Dubbed the Samsung NU6900 Series, this TV supports not only the HDR and HDR+ high dynamic range technologies, but it’s also compatible with broadcast HLG signals. So whether you’re kicking back and winding down with an evening round of PUBG or enjoying a lazy Sunday watching the big game, you won’t be left hanging without HDR enhancements. You can expect deep blacks and vibrant colors to fill the massive 75-inch screen so long as the content you’re consuming allows for such effects.

Meanwhile, Samsung claims that the NU6900 Series uses Motion Rate 120 to make movement in your digital media appear more fluid. Although it may not exhibit a “true” 120Hz refresh rate like many gaming monitors do today, any effort in improving visual smoothness is appreciated.

Going an extra step further to appeal to gamers, Samsung has taken the time to incorporate a game mode into this TV that, when enabled, delivers faster response times than are possible out of the box. This ought to come in handy if you’re someone who often finds yourself frustrated by the few milliseconds of lag you encounter every time you step foot in a game of Fortnite.

Being the smart TV that it is, another benefit to the Samsung NU6900 Series TV is that you’ll have access to video streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video from the comfort of the included remote. And if you’re feeling especially lethargic, you can download the SmartThings app on your smartphone to take command of the TV.

While you’re at it, gamers will admire the fact that a Steam Link app is available on this TV, therefore you can stream games from your PC to the Samsung NU6900 without the need to purchase any additional hardware. That itself is commendable value considering Valve still charges $49.99 for the standalone Steam Link hardware. For similarly enticing deals on 4K screens, check out our Black Friday TV deals page.