Buy Assassin's Creed Odyssey cheap on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

If you're looking to buy Assassin's Creed Odyssey cheap on PS4, Xbox One, or PC... we've got you covered. The new game is available globally, and the reviews have been glowing, with some outlets even awarding it full marks for its engaging story, well-written characters, and incredible Greek open-world. Tracking down a bargain on a copy of the game is a Herculean task, for sure, but this guide will help you do just that.

The best places to find Assassin's Creed Odyssey cheap aren't actually the traditional big retailers at launch - you'll often find stores that dabble in games offering slightly better deals. We search all the major online retailers every few minutes to make sure our prices are completely up to date. For instance, if you're in the UK you can get the game for about £5 less than other places if you buy at HMV. In the US it's a little more of a level playing field, but some retailers offer bonuses that others don't, like free shipping. It's worth shopping around for Assassin's Creed Odyssey deals, for sure. With the game clocking in at a whopping 100+ hours of play time, it's going to be great value at whatever price, but saving a few dollars / pounds is always good too. Here's our Assassin's Creed Odyssey review, in case you need more info. And if you're looking for more bargains, here's our guide to the best Black Friday game deals in 2018.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Special Editions

Deluxe Edition

Includes the base game, Kronos gear pack, Herald of Dusk gear pack, Capricornus naval pack, one-time XP boost, and a one-time Drachma boost.

Pre-order it in the US: $79.99 from Amazon

Pre-order it in the UK: £58.99 from Amazon



Omega Edition (GAME exclusive)

The GAME version of the Deluxe Edition, with the same bonus items.

Pre-order it in the UK: £54.99 from GAME



Gold Edition

Has the base game, season pass, Secrets of Greece bonus mission, and three days early access (PC only in EU regions).

Pre-order it in the US: $99.99 from Amazon

Pre-order it in the UK: £67.99 from Amazon



Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition comes with the base game, Kronos gear pack, Herald of Dusk gear pack, Capricornus naval pack, one-time XP boost, one-time Drachma boost, season pass, Secrets of Greece bonus mission, and three days early access (again, early access is PC only in EU regions).

Pre-order it in the US: $119.99 from Amazon

Pre-order it in the UK: £91.99 from Amazon



Medusa Edition (EU regions only)

Includes the base game, Fallen Gorgon statue, 64-page artbook, physical world map, game soundtrack, Kronos gear pack, one-time XP boost, one-time Drachma boost, and Blind King bonus mission.

Pre-order it in the EU: €109.99 from the Ubisoft Store



Kassandra Edition (Gamestop exclusive)

Includes the base game, a very detailed looking Kassandra statue, Steelbook, season pass, Secrets of Greece bonus mission, and the three days early access.

Pre-order it in the US: $ 149.99 from Gamestop



Spartan Edition (Ubisoft Store exclusive)

The plump Spartan Edition comes with the base game, Spartan Leap statue, Steelbook, exclusive lithograph, 64-page artbook, physical world map, game soundtrack, Kronos gear pack, Herald of Dusk gear pack, Capricornus naval pack, one-time XP boost, one-time Drachma boost, season pass, Secrets of Greece bonus mission, Blind King bonus mission, and you get to play three days early (again, PC only in EU regions).

Pre-order it in the US: $159.99 from the Ubisoft Store

Pre-order it in the UK: £149.99 from the Ubisoft Store



Pantheon Edition (Ubisoft Store exclusive)

This beautiful, overstuffed edition has the base game, a very cool Nemesis diorama, Steelbook, exclusive lithograph, 64-page artbook, physical world map, game soundtrack, Kronos gear pack, Herald of Dusk gear pack, Capricornus naval pack, one-time XP boost, one-time Drachma boost, season pass, Secrets of Greece bonus mission, Blind King bonus mission, and three days early access (PC only in EU regions).

Pre-order it in the US: $219.99 from the Ubisoft Store

Pre-order it in the UK: £214.99 from the Ubisoft Store

