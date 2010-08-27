Hellboy 3: 18 Possible Plots

The Plot: Hellboy struggles to come to terms with the comics' oft-rumoured prophecy that he may actually be the one to bring about the end of the world. He goes AWOL to search for the truth about the origins of his rocky right hand.



The Villain: The Great Beast himself.



Likelihood? del Toro has said that "the heartbreak for me is that I know how it ends and I don't know if I want to see that ending." Could he be building up to a very grim end to the saga, where he either kills off: a) his hero; or b) humanity?