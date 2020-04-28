HBO to develop Hellraiser TV series

A TV series based on Hellraiser is in development at HBO, and Halloween (2018) director David Gordon Green is signed on to direct the pilot and other episodes.

This is according to a report at Deadline, which indicates that the HBO series is separate from the Hellraiser reboot movie involving The Dark Knight screenwriter David Goyer.

The Hellraiser HBO series has Mark Verheiden and Micahel Dougherty signed on to write the script. Verheiden is known for his writing credits on Battlestar Galactica and The Flash Netflix series, while Dougherty wrote and directed the brilliant Trick 'r Treat and directed last year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Whereas the Hellraiser movie is being described as a reboot of the source work, the TV series will tell an entirely new story with the series' lore and mythology as a backdrop. It might go without saying that Pinhead will be around to command his army of Cenobites and bring the horrors of hell to Earth.

I'll be honest, I wasn't expecting to see not one, but two separate Hellraiser projects announced in the same month. Though, considering the original 1987 horror classic has spawned nine sequels and spin-offs, with the most recent being 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment, perhaps I shouldn't be so surprised.

The Hellraiser TV series has a few very encouraging names attached already, so here's hoping HBO is able to make Pinhead's debut on the small screen special.

