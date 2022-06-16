Hayden Christensen reveals the Star Wars prequel moment that was his favorite to film

Hayden Christensen has revealed the Star Wars prequel scene he had the most fun filming. The actor played Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith – and has returned to the role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. In a clip shared by the Disney Plus show's Twitter (opens in new tab) account, Christensen and Ewan McGregor reminisced on their experiences.

"We got to Episode 3 and we had our big fight against each other, that was the most fun for me," Christensen said. "I think we both took it really seriously, too. So we were having so much fun, but it was really intense and rewarding."

Revenge of the Sith features a huge battle between Obi-Wan and Anakin on the fiery planet of Mustafar – and though they've since clashed lightsabers again in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3, we can expect another fight in the finale with that "rematch of the century" still looming.

"It was incredible," Christensen told Total Film of his experience reuniting with McGregor. "We had a great time when we were working on the prequels, and we became very close, and he's someone that I have a tremendous amount of love for. Stepping back into these roles again, it was kind of like no time had passed. But of course, it was all these years later, and so there was this surreal aspect to it too where we were both kind of like, we couldn't believe that we were doing this."

Obi-Wan Kenobi has just one episode remaining – see our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out exactly when the final episode drops on Disney Plus in your timezone.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.