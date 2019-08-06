The next Harry Potter Wizards Unite Community Day is this Saturday, here's why you should play

Mark your combination spell-and-date book because the second Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community day is set for Saturday. The three-hour event will be a chance to play for enhanced rewards, though even if you can't get out to wander your little corner of the wizarding world you'll want to log in to claim some free goodies and make the best of temporary crafting bonuses. I'll run down all the bonuses in just a bit, but here's when you need to play on Saturday, August 10 to make the most of the community day, broken down by time zones.

PDT: August 10 from 11 am to 2 pm

EDT: August 10 from 2 pm to 5 pm

BST: August 10 from 11 am to 2 pm

If you log on and play Harry Potter: Wizards Unite during that window you'll get a bunch of bonuses, both in the form of a one-time goodie bag and temporary boosts.

A free Diagon Alley store pack full of Spell Energy

More XP from participating in Wizarding Challenges, with increased bonuses for playing with friends

Healing potion brewing times are reduced

Healing potions give you more stamina when consumed

Healing potion ingredients appear more frequently around the world

Rental Cauldrons will offer 33% reduced brew time for potions

As you can see, this next Harry Potter Wizards Unite Community Day will be an excellent time to stock up on Healing Potions. They're useful for all classes, since they help restore your spellcasting Stamina, but Aurors will especially want a nice warchest of potions since that class lacks for healing abilities.