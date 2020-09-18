Harley Quinn season 3 renewed at HBO Max

The Harley Quinn animated series is officially getting a season 3, available exclusively on HBO Max.

Season two of the adult animated comedy series debuted on April 3, 2020, but fans and the series' showrunners have been actively pushing for a third season on social media all summer - and until now it was unclear if we'd get it. According to EW , even co-showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern were only made privy to the news of a renewal earlier in the week, and considering they wrote the scripts for seasons 1 and 2 back in 2019, they've been itching for more Harley.

"We knew the show was doing pretty well on DC Universe," Schumacher tells EW. "We knew the show was gonna end up on HBO Max eventually, and we knew that there were talks happening about a season three, but all of that was happening almost right when quarantine started." As far as production goes, it's early days, with the team gathering returning writers and hiring new ones to get some ideas flowing. Season 2's finale saw Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy finally getting together, so expect the third season to explore the newly budding romance between everyone's favorite psychopath and treehugger.

The Harley Quinn animated series features Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, Ron Funches as King Shark, and Alan Tudyk as both Joker and Clayface. I can say this without hesitation - it's the best portrayal of Harley and Ivy outside of the DC Injustice comics. Plus, the show is absolutely hilarious, giving us gems like the time Harley questioned if Joker actually read Infinite Jest .

The announcement of a third season of Harley Quinn comes alongside news that DC Universe will be transitioning into a service called DC Infinite, which will focus on digital comics, while DC Universe original TV programming (which includes Titans and Doom Patrol) will now be available on HBO Max.