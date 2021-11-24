Halo Infinite multiplayer changes will "take time" says community director

Halo Infinite's community director has commented on how progression changes are being handled at developer 343.

Yesterday on November 23, community director Brian Jarrard posted the tweet below, addressing the request for changes to Halo Infinite's multiplayer progression. In short, Jarrard cautions that although the changes being asked for by players are being listened to and acted upon, they're ultimately going to take time to come to fruition.

Been traveling so slow to respond - but please know the constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear. Changes will take time and our priority this week is giving the team a much deserved break for the holiday after a long final stretch. Thank you for understanding. 🙏November 24, 2021 See more

The simple reason for this is that the development team at 343 are being given some well-deserved time off. Halo Infinite's multiplayer open beta only just launched earlier this month, in a surprise announcement from Xbox, and so the development team has been hard at work ever since, making sure the surprise multiplayer launch went smoothly.

So although the changes to Halo Infinite's progression system are going to take time, it's good to know that changes are being made at 343. The main point of contention when the multiplayer open beta launched is that challenges weren't rewarding players on their in-game performance, and were instead giving out meagre XP rewards, and the following day, 343 commented that they were actively listening to all feedback surrounding the system.

343 has already made changes to this progression system however, rolling out a daily challenge tasking players with simply hopping into the game mode of their choice. Further, bigger changes are obviously coming later down the line for Halo Infinite's XP-based progression system, and will make the Halo Infinite Battle Pass easier to progress, but it's important to remember that smaller tweaks and adjustments have actually already been made.

You can check out our extensive guide to all the Halo Infinite weapons, as well as the best ones to use, for more.