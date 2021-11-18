Halo Infinite devs reveal Battle Pass progression changes

The first changes to the Halo Infinite Battle Pass system have been outlined by a 343 community manager.

Just below, you can see the beginnings of a tweet thread from Halo Infinite community manager John Junyszek. The dev first reveals that there'll be a new challenge to simply play one match of Halo Infinite, beginning later this week, that will hopefully open up the Halo Infinite Battle Pass progression slightly by rewarding players for simply partaking in the game type of their choosing.

To address the feedback on Battle Pass progression we will be making targeted tunings to our model later this week.To start, we'll be adding "Play 1 Game" challenges to help make sure you consistently progress through the Battle Pass by playing matches the way you want.November 18, 2021 See more

Junyszek also reveals that the Halo Infinite devs will actually be removing certain Weekly Challenges based on player feedback. However, the dev team will also be adjusting existing Weekly Challenges in ways that hopefully speed up progression through the Battle Pass, Junyszek writes, hoping to find a balance between jettisoning unwanted challenges and perfecting those that remain.

Finally, the double XP rewards will be extended from lasting for half an hour through to a full hour, giving players plenty more time to take advantage of the boosted XP. Junyszek thanks fans for their patience and feedback, and promises that the devs on Halo Infinite will be listening to all feedback surrounding the game going forward.

It's an excellent first step from the Halo Infinite devs. Ever since the ongoing open multiplayer beta first went live earlier this week, players have been voicing their displeasure at the challenge-based Battle Pass progression system, chiefly suggesting that it didn't actually reward players based on their in-game performance. While this hasn't exactly been remedied by the changes 343 is making immediately, it's certainly a good sign that the developer is acting on fan feedback straight away.

Check out our full Halo Infinite weapons guide for a complete look at every gun 343 is bringing to the shooter sequel.