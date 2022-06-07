Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova cast in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Maria Bakalova has joined the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Details of her character are still being kept under wraps, but Deadline (opens in new tab) describes it as a "key role". Director James Gunn confirmed the casting and was full of praise for the actor on Twitter. "Yes yes yes, okay, I guess I should be surprised it took you guys this long to get this one," he wrote (opens in new tab). "Maria Bakalova is incredible."

Filming recently wrapped on the trilogy's final outing, which will see Chris Pratt return as Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, along with Zoe Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Will Poulter will play antagonist Adam Warlock, a powerful being created by the Sovereign to destroy the Guardians, while Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji and The Suicide Squad 's Daniela Melchior have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles, along with another mysterious "unannounced actor". The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie was released in 2014, with a sequel following in 2017, so the threequel has been a long time coming.

Bakalova is best known for playing Borat's daughter Tutar in Borat 2 , a role which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She's also recently had roles in Netflix pandemic movie The Bubble and upcoming A24 slasher flick Bodies Bodies Bodies.