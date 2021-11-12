GTA Trilogy pulled from PC after Rockstar Launcher goes down

The GTA Trilogy has been pulled from sale on PC after ongoing issues with the Rockstar Launcher.

GTA Trilogy launched yesterday on November 11, arriving via the Rockstar Launcher on PC, but the storefront has been hit with issues since the collection launched. It would appear that, due to these issues, Rockstar has pulled the entire remastered collection from sale on PC.

One day later on November 12, the GTA Trilogy is still unavailable for purchase on PC via the Rockstar Launcher. The developer has only provided the update just below earlier today, thanking players for their patience as they work to remedy the ongoing issues with their own launcher on PC.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles.November 12, 2021 See more

This actually isn't the first time the GTA Trilogy has been pulled from the sale on a platform. Yesterday on November 11, with just a few hours to go until the collection debuted around the world, it appeared to unlock early for players on both PS4 and PS5 consoles, letting them play the remastered trilogy ahead of the official launch period.

As such, Rockstar swiftly disabled the purchase option for the remastered trilogy on the PSN Store. Later in the day however, when the entire official collection launched on all platforms, the purchase option on PS4 and PS5 platforms was enabled once again. In the case of the Rockstar Launcher being knocked out on PC from the remastered trilogy launch, it might seem strange, but there's no doubt that millions around the world are rushing to relive the older years of the GTA franchise.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC when the Rockstar Launcher goes live again. You can now revisit the adventures in Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas, two decades after the classic games first arrived from Rockstar.

GTA 3 cheats | GTA 3 hidden packages | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA San Andreas oysters | GTA San Andreas tags | GTA San Andreas snapshots | GTA San Andreas horseshoes