GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update adds a new car meet social space next week

The GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update is coming on July 20 with a new social space dedicated to showing off the community's coolest cars.

The main attraction for the update is the LS Car Meet, a giant, shared social space in a warehouse on the edge of town. GTA Online players can display their cars of choice for all to admire in the rows of parking spaces, and you don't need to worry about anybody messing up your ride with bullet holes or scorch marks: no fighting in the car meet, just admiring. That means no rolling up to the warehouse in a vehicle with built-in weapons, either.

Spend GTA$50,000 to become an LS Car Meet Member and you'll get a bunch of new stuff to do in and around the Meet. For starters, you'll unlock a new Reputation progression system, and you'll be able to access the Test Track to drive around and race with friends without fear of cops, pedestrians, or griefers. A rotating selection of Test Rides will give you the chance to try-before-you-buy out on the track as well. If you prefer to play for keeps, you can participate in Prize Ride Challenges for a chance to win a new car, and a new set of race types staged around the LS Car Meet will help you put your ride to the test.

Speaking of new cars, the update will introduce 10 of them at launch with another 7 rolling out by the end of the summer. Rockstar's teasing that they'll encompass "imported tuner cars from Annis, Dinka, Übermacht, and more to that straight up Vapid muscle," so there should be something for gearheads of all stripes.

While it isn't ready to debut until the new-gen native versions of GTA Online arrive later this year, Rockstar's also teasing an unexpected new feature: speed boosts for select vehicles coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. I'm guessing this new feature might be limited to new-gen because it means the game world will need to load in faster than is possible on last-gen hardware - and since the PC version still needs to support players with slower hard drives, it's going to be a console exclusive. That's just speculation, of course, and we'll eagerly await more official details from Rockstar itself.

